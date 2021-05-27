Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clifton, CO

Sun forecast for Clifton — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Clifton (CO) Weather Channel
Clifton (CO) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CLIFTON, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Clifton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Clifton (CO) Weather Channel

Clifton (CO) Weather Channel

Clifton, CO
126
Followers
479
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clifton, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Picnic#Sun Today#Snacks#Nws Data#Risk Levels#Gathering Sizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Clifton, COPosted by
Clifton (CO) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Monday sun in Clifton

(CLIFTON, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Clifton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Clifton, COPosted by
Clifton (CO) Weather Channel

Clifton weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Clifton: Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Colorado Stateclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Pueblo County, Colorado

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Pueblo County Colorado Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Clifton, COPosted by
Clifton (CO) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Clifton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Clifton: Thursday, May 6: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;Friday, May 7: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;Saturday, May 8: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night;Sunday, May 9: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night;
Garfield County, COweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Colorado River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lower Colorado River RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 203 BELOW 8500 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 203 Lower Colorado River below 8500 feet. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.