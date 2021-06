It is common for new products Playstation plus leaking ahead of time, most of the time due to ads appearing too early on the web. But last month is the Spanish news site AreaJugones who got his sources talking by revealing ahead of time that Battlefield v Y Deep stranded would be among the games offered in May: they were not wrong. Since then it has also reported the imminent announcement of the alternative colors DualSense before YOU he doesn’t talk about it, which further supports his credibility.