Greenville, AL

Greenville is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Greenville (AL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(GREENVILLE, AL) A sunny Thursday is here for Greenville, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Greenville (AL) Weather Channel

Greenville, AL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Greenville, AL
Daily Weather Forecast For Greenville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Greenville: Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Greenville, AL
4-day forecast for Greenville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Greenville: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Greenville, AL
Get weather-ready — Greenville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Greenville: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Greenville, AL
Greenville’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Greenville: Monday, May 10: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 11: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, May 12: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 13: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Butler County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler, Conecuh by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Conecuh A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR BUTLER...CRENSHAW...NORTHEASTERN CONECUH AND NORTHERN COVINGTON COUNTIES At 657 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Davenport to Greenville to Georgiana to 8 miles north of Evergreen, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Greenville, Luverne, Georgiana, Brantley, McKenzie, Red Level, Rutledge, Dozier, Gantt, Glenwood, Petrey and Highland Home. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Butler County, ALweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR BUTLER...CRENSHAW...NORTHEASTERN CONECUH AND NORTHERN COVINGTON COUNTIES At 657 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Davenport to Greenville to Georgiana to 8 miles north of Evergreen, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Greenville, Luverne, Georgiana, Brantley, McKenzie, Red Level, Rutledge, Dozier, Gantt, Glenwood, Petrey and Highland Home. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Butler County, ALweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Clarke, Conecuh, Monroe, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Clarke; Conecuh; Monroe; Wilcox A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...EAST CENTRAL CLARKE...WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 603 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Dallas Lake to 9 miles southeast of Camden to 7 miles southwest of Vredenburgh to 4 miles northeast of Whatley, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Greenville, Camden, Peterman, Georgiana, Whatley, Beatrice, Vredenburgh and Pine Apple. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Baldwin Inland, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Butler; Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Crenshaw; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Inland, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Mobile Inland, Monroe, Washington and Wilcox. Portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George, Greene, Perry, Stone and Wayne. * Through Wednesday afternoon. * Numerous to widespread showers and storms will advance across the portion of the area along and west of I-65 through the early evening hours. Additional showers and storms are expected to develop across the area late tonight into Wednesday morning. The storms will be capable of producing torrential rainfall in a short period of time. Storm total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with localized totals of at least 6 to 8 inches will be possible. Torrential rains over already saturated ground will bring an increased threat of flash flooding.
Butler County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Escambia, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 01:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Butler; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia; Monroe A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES BUTLER...CENTRAL MONROE...SOUTHWESTERN CRENSHAW...NORTHWESTERN ESCAMBIA...CONECUH AND NORTHWESTERN COVINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 330 AM CDT At 224 AM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located over I65 And AL 113, or 14 miles south of Frisco City, moving northeast at 45 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Greenville, Evergreen, Georgiana, Uriah, McKenzie, Castleberry, Excel, Repton, I65 And US 84 and I65 And AL 113.