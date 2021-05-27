Greenville is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Butler; Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Crenshaw; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Inland, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Mobile Inland, Monroe, Washington and Wilcox. Portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George, Greene, Perry, Stone and Wayne. * Through Wednesday afternoon. * Numerous to widespread showers and storms will advance across the portion of the area along and west of I-65 through the early evening hours. Additional showers and storms are expected to develop across the area late tonight into Wednesday morning. The storms will be capable of producing torrential rainfall in a short period of time. Storm total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with localized totals of at least 6 to 8 inches will be possible. Torrential rains over already saturated ground will bring an increased threat of flash flooding.