Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Samuel E. Wright, the voice of Sebastian the crab in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ dies aged 74

todayheadline.co
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWright’s role as a Jamaican crab and adviser to King Triton in the much-loved 1989 film marked the high point of his lengthy career in cinema, television and theater. His death was confirmed by the town of Montgomery, New York, where Wright had founded a cultural center with his family. His daughter also confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter, describing her father as “the brightest light.”

todayheadline.co
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Parker
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Samuel E. Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biographical Film#Crab#The Little Mermaid#Jazz#Musical Theater#The Lion King#Broadway#Film Star#Jamaican#Montgomery Community#Daughter#Best Original Song#Love#Adaptation#Pure Joy#The Hollywood Reporter#Adventure#Goodbye#Dinosaur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesourcommunitynow.com

Samuel E. Wright—Voice of Sebastian in 'The Little Mermaid'—Has Died

Voice actor Samuel E. Wright, best known to Disney fans as the voice of Sebastian the crab in The Little Mermaid (1989), has passed away. He was 74. An announcement was made on the Mongomery, New York, Facebook page—the town where Wright lived—stating:. In addition to voicing characters in multiple...
MoviesElite Daily

The Cruella Soundtrack Is Just As Dark And Punk-Rock As The Movie

A movie as dark and twisted as Cruella of course had to have an equally badass soundtrack to go along with it. Throughout the film, fans heard so many classic hits, from “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone and “One Way or Another” by Blondie, to "Stone Cold Crazy" by Queen and "Should I Stay or Should I Go" by The Clash. Florence + The Machine also recorded an original song for the movie called “Call Me Cruella” that serves as the titular villain’s theme song. If you haven’t listened to it already, check out the Cruella movie soundtrack, because it’s stacked with all your favorite artists.
Moviesdraytonvalleywesternreview.com

Director Jon M. Chu is high on In the Heights

If you want proof of the effect that directing In the Heights had on Jon M. Chu, look no further than the name of his son, born in July of 2019, during production on the film. His name is Jonathan Heights Chu. “I just thought that was the most beautiful...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Perfect casting in Films.

We’ve got the miscasting post, give us a casting choice be it individual or a whole film/franchise that you believe was perfect. I’ll start off Javier Bardem in No country for Old men, there is nobody on this planet I believe who could make his character as utterly terrifying as he did.
CelebritiesElk Valley Times

Clint Eastwood's stunt double dies aged 92

Clint Eastwood's long-time stunt double has died aged 92. Buddy Van Horn first worked as the 91-year-old actor's stunt double on 1968 movie 'Coogan’s Bluff', and he did the same for movies 'Dirty Harry', 'High Plains Drifter', and 1971's 'The Beguiled'. The late star also directed Eastwood in motion pictures...
MoviesSFGate

What to Watch in June: 'Loki,' 'The Conjuring' and Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights'

What will moviegoing look like post-vaccine? We might soon have a better idea. Where May served as something of a dry run for whether or not audiences turn out via films like Wrath of Man and A Quiet Place Part II, June looks like the main event thanks to In the Heights, F9, and a new Pixar movie. Wait… the Pixar movie is premiering on Disney+? Maybe we won’t know what post-pandemic moviegoing will look like for a while after all.
Movieswhatnerd.com

10 Famous Child Actors and Their Best Movie Performances

We often recommend media and products we like. If you buy anything through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Famous child actors tend to follow one of two paths: grow up to become a Hollywood A-lister, or disappear altogether and never grace the big screen again. Either...
MusicElite Daily

Halle Bailey Shared A Sweet Pic With The Prince Eric From Her Little Mermaid

Halle Bailey is the new siren of the sea. Disney’s The Little Mermaid is the latest animated classic to get a live-action remake, and Bailey just shared the first photo with her prince, set to be played by English-American actor Jonah Hauer-King. They say there’s nothing like a classic, but Disney's live-action Little Mermaid looks like it’s going to be the dreamiest nautical fairytale yet.
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

Taylor Swift Cast in David O. Russell Film

Taylor Swift has been cast in director David O. Russell’s upcoming film at New Regency. As Variety reports, the singer joins an ensemble cast that includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, and Zoe Saldana. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker (American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook, The Fighter) will helm...
Moviesimdb.com

Moulin Rouge at 20: the dazzling musical that continues to shine

Baz Luhrmann’s glittery spectacle remains as captivating as it was in 2001 thanks to a magnetic star turn from Nicole Kidman and its relentless energy. The musical is back! Again! As cinemas resume business as (sort of) usual in the latter stages of a pandemic, 2021 is being hyped as some kind of banner year for that most long-suffering of genres – one that, between the instantly legendary calamity of Cats and such lesser recent failures as The Prom, has recently been enduring a distinctly sub-golden age. Amid upcoming film versions of Dear Evan Hansen, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and Tick, Tick … Boom!, hopes are particularly high that the presumed box-office success of Jon M Chu’s In the Heights this summer and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story at Christmas will relegitimise the grand-scale studio musical. Less commercially minded cinephiles, meanwhile, are awaiting the return of French auteur Leos Carax,
Moviespurewow.com

This Kate Winslet-Will Smith Flick Is the New #6 Movie on Netflix

Kate Winslet and Will Smith are (re)teaming up for Collateral Beauty, which is suddenly gaining popularity on Netflix. The movie originally premiered back in 2016, but it recently claimed the number six spot on the streaming service’s list of most-watched films. (It’s currently ranked behind Dog Gone Trouble, Home, Blue Miracle, Army of the Dead and The Mitchells vs. the Machines.)
MoviesEureka Times-Standard

Movie Review: ‘Dalmatians’ villain gets a fresh origin story in punk-rocking-fun ‘Cruella’

“Cruella” is some wicked fun. Yes, you can’t help but think of the massively popular musical “Wicked” — which gives you a new perspective on the Wicked Witch of the West via a story that happens before Dorothy finds her way to Oz — when examining “Cruella,” a prequel to the cute 1996 live-action movie “101 Dalmatians” and its poorly reviewed 2000 sequel, “102 Dalmatians.”
New York City, NYt2conline.com

Dorothy Lyman and Alfred Molina

Playwright and Emmy-winning actress Dorothy Lyman takes on the illuminating words from her own pen for the next monthly digital presentation of We Have To Hurry. Paired with the previously announced Tony, Emmy, and Golden Globe nominated actor Alfred Molina, Ms. Lyman’s new play about two mature people rediscovering life’s simplest joys streams live via Broadway on Demand for two performances only, Saturday, June 5th at 8pm and Sunday, June 6th at 3pm. Patricia Vanstone once again directs the return engagement. Producers Stuffed Olive, Inc. and Davina Belling will donate all profits from the streaming of We Have to Hurry to The Actors Fund Home East and West. Tickets for the streaming event are priced at $15 per household, with VIP tickets priced at $25, which includes an exclusive post-show talkback with Ms. Lyman and Mr. Molina. Tickets are available HERE.