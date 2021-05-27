Samuel E. Wright, the voice of Sebastian the crab in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ dies aged 74
Wright’s role as a Jamaican crab and adviser to King Triton in the much-loved 1989 film marked the high point of his lengthy career in cinema, television and theater. His death was confirmed by the town of Montgomery, New York, where Wright had founded a cultural center with his family. His daughter also confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter, describing her father as “the brightest light.”todayheadline.co