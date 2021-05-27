Cancel
Iowa State

Iowa COVID-19 update, 5/27/21: 5 additional deaths; 128 new cases

 19 days ago

(Updated) The Iowa Department of Public Health, today (Thursday), said there were 128 new COVID-19 positive tests reported since 10-a.m. Wednesday, and five additional deaths. The latest numbers include one additional death in each of Guthrie and Pottawattamie Counties, where the pandemic total is 32 and 171, respectively. The health department reported 401,432 total positive tests, and 6,044 total deaths since the start of the pandemic, including 2,364 at Long-Term Care facilities. Iowa’s 14-day positivity rate is 2.7%. The 7-day average is down to 2.4%.

