Quick – grab this budget Dolby Atmos soundbar with a £100 discount

 6 days ago

Save £101 – This 3.1.2-channel soundbar from TCL comes with Dolby Atmos support and a wireless subwoofer – and at under £250 it’s a steal. This may not be the lowest price we’ve seen, but it does come pretty close.View Deal. At a first glance, you might think that the...

SamMobile Weekly Giveaway: Get the Cinematic HW-Q60T soundbar!

We’re back with this latest iteration of the SamMobile Weekly Giveaway. There’s an amazing product up for grabs this week, particularly if you have a nice big TV at home. On offer this week is Samsung’s Cinematic Q-series soundbar HW-Q60T. It delivers a theatre experience with DTS Virtual X 3D surround sound. The soundbar’s advanced acoustic technology fill up your room with a perfectly balanced sound.
AirPods Max and Airpods Pro Do Not Support Apple Music Lossless

Apple's AirPods Max and AirPods Pro do not support Apple Music Lossless audio, reports T3. The company confirmed the lack of support following its announcement this morning. Apple has confirmed to T3 that this equipment, sadly, does not include AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Both of Apple's elite headphone models only use the Bluetooth AAC codec when connected to an iPhone, which means they can't receive the full quality of the Apple Music 'Lossless' files, which will be encoded as ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) files.
This excellent Dolby Atmos soundbar is now £200 cheaper

Save £200 – This 9.1.4-channel soundbar comes with rear speakers and wireless subwoofer included, providing incredible sound quality for your TV shows, films, and games. You're also getting Dolby Atmos and virtual DTS:X support, so you can expect an immersive sound that's perfect for building a great home cinema system.View Deal.
AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
BenQ's 144Hz, 1440p Monitor With HDRi and Soundbar is $399

Just because a monitor doesn't hit 4K or use OLED doesn't mean it can't be one of the best gaming monitors. Take the BenQ EX2780Q, which doubles as one of the best gaming monitor deals right now thanks to an Amazon sale that drops its price to $399. This is an IPS display with a 1440p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, but it also sets itself apart with a high quality built-in soundbar and "HDRi," which senses the light levels in your room to adjust the monitor's picture.
Nacon Rig Pro Compact Wired Controller with Dolby Atmos Review

The new Nacon Rig Pro Compact is an officially licensed wired controller for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. As the name suggests, the Rig Pro Compact comes with a slimmer design than Microsoft’s official Xbox wireless controller. The size and shape are somewhat similar to the PS4’s DualShock 4, although the analog stick placement is more like what you’d expect from Xbox with an asymmetrical design.
Lucid's luxury EV will play directional warning sounds with Dolby Atmos

Lucid has finally revealed the cabin interface for its Air luxury EV, and it's what you'd expect for an upscale sedan — plus a touch of overkill. It centers on a 34-inch, 5K "Glass Cockpit" screen that includes a central instrument cluster, "core" controls on the left (think lights and wipers) and an infotainment hub. The center column, meanwhile, has a retractable "Pilot Panel" that typically offers climate and seat controls, but can also handle advanced music and navigation requests you transfer from the smaller cockpit view.
JBL Bar 5.0 Multibeam soundbar review

For a couple of years now, I've had a bee in my bonnet about JBL's soundbar lineup. Generally, they sound good and offer great value for money, but I can never quite keep track of what's what. The new Bar 5.0 is a case in a point, as you might...
Xiaomi announces Redmi AirDots 3 Pro headphones with Dolby Atmos

Xiaomi continues to expand its range of TWS Bluetooth headphones. A few days ago they presented their most advanced wireless headphones with the Flipbuds Pro to compete with models like AirPods Pro. Today, they have announced the most advanced headphones in the Redmi range, with spectacular specifications for their low price.
8 best soundbars for cinematic audio in your home

Chances are your TV, if it’s a flatscreen, won’t have audio that matches the sound from your hi-fi. Which is where a soundbar comes in. A flatscreen looks great because it’s so thin, but that’s also exactly what prevents it from sounding as meaty and powerful as a regular speaker.So, a wide speaker like a soundbar can spread the audio wider, and make it sound strong because of multiple woofers and tweeters inside, angled to the best effect.Some soundbars are even designed with features such as Dolby Atmos which bounce some of the audio off the ceiling, giving a more...
Dolby Atmos: experience the future of music today

When it comes to technology, it’s frequently the case that, once Apple gets involved, the rest of the industry quickly gets onboard, too. Which means that things are looking very good for Dolby Atmos, the immersive audio standard that’s currently taking the music business by storm. It’s Dolby Atmos that...
Watch the Realme X7 Max 5G launch live

Realme will today expand its portfolio of X7 series smartphones with the X7 Max 5G. The company will introduce the smartphone through an online-only event, which will be streamed starting at 12:30PM IST (7AM UTC) on its official YouTube and Facebook accounts. You can follow it with us by tuning in to the stream below.
Samsung HW-Q950A Soundbar: Premium Design and Quality

The new line of Samsung 2021 soundbars is here and is made up of a wide range of models including the Samsung HW-Q950A Soundbar. In addition to televisions, Samsung has a large market share in soundbars, thanks to offering a wide variety of models to cover all requirements and budgets.
You will not be able to listen to HIFI music with your Airpods, although Apple is looking for a solution

This week has been one of the most important we have this year, especially for those who like to listen to music everywhere and appreciate having HIFI quality music in their pockets. Apple has announced the arrival of this feature at its service and practically in a cascade, Amazon and Spotify have come to combat, which are already saving their weapons to present an alternative in the coming weeks. Thus, when Apple made the arrival of this new sound quality official, it did not specify too precisely which devices would work with that lossless audio from its music library, since there is a limitation in its devices that make it practically impossible to enjoy these bitrates in an efficient way, so external accessories are necessary to achieve good results. Are Airpods out of the equation? As we told you, when Apple published its particular press release, it only mentioned the Airpods to talk about Dolby Atmos sound, which has nothing to do with lossless music, or HIFI. So what about the Cupertino headphones that many users use on a daily basis? Well, for the moment they are out of the equation and will not be used to listen to music in high fidelity. Reason? The bluetooth connection they use would be incapable of transmitting such a volume of information. Keep in mind that a song in standard quality, in MP3 and of five minutes can occupy about 4.5 megabytes. Its lossless equivalent increases to 35, making it impossible for Airpods (1, 2, Pro or Max) to be able to reproduce anything even similar. So what is Apple planning to do? The solution has been revealed by the famous Apple world leaker, Jon Prosser, who has advanced the arrival of a “simple update” by which the Airpods could play this type of music. The idea is to shift the weight of communication with the iPhone from bluetooth to the AirPlay standard, which is essentially a private Wi-Fi connection between two devices. With that simple trick, the bottleneck would be eliminated and Apple’s headphones could now reproduce its new music catalog. At the moment, there is no date for the arrival of this update, although they point out that much of the blame for this opacity in the announcement was the current Epic procedure against Apple: having announced this lossless audio prioritizing compatibility with Airpods would have been like giving it more ammunition to those who point to those of Cupertino as a company that blocks competition and innovation.
Xbox has a two-year console exclusive on Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Don't expect the PlayStation 5 or Nintendo's rumored Switch upgrade to get Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos support anytime soon. Microsoft has console exclusivity on both technologies for two years, according to a Xbox Wire France. The post has been deleted, but there's a version that was saved by Google Cache. Engadget has contacted Microsoft for more details.