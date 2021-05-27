Cancel
Ripley, TN

Weather Forecast For Ripley

Ripley (TN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Ripley: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Crockett County, TNweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 10:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Crockett; Dyer; Lauderdale The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Tennessee S.F. of the Forked Deer River near Halls ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the S.F. of the Forked Deer River near Halls. * Until Thursday morning. * At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 9.8 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Monday was 10.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 10.5 feet, Flooding on agriculture land near the river.
Dyer County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dyer, Gibson, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dyer; Gibson; Lauderdale A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR Northern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas Southern Pemiscot County in southeastern Missouri North central Lauderdale County in western Tennessee Dyer County in western Tennessee Northwestern Gibson County in western Tennessee At 301 PM CDT...strong thunderstorms producing penny to pea size hail and winds 45 mph was located along a line extending from near Miston to near Leachville. Movement was east at 35 mph. People in northern Mississippi...southern Pemiscot...north central Lauderdale...Dyer and northwestern Gibson Counties should monitor this storm closely.
Dyer County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dyer, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dyer; Lauderdale The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas Southwestern Dyer County in western Tennessee North central Lauderdale County in western Tennessee * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 347 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Blytheville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Blytheville, Gosnell, Dell, Burdette, Ashport, Barr, Calumet, Dearman, Barfield, O`Donnell Bend, Tomato, Tuckertown, Burton, Hickman, Lens Ford, Number Nine, Armorel, Huffman, Cole Ridge and Lightfoot. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Lauderdale County, TNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lauderdale, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lauderdale; Tipton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CRAIGHEAD NORTHEASTERN POINSETT...SOUTHWESTERN MISSISSIPPI...WESTERN TIPTON AND SOUTHWESTERN LAUDERDALE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for eastern Arkansas...and western Tennessee.
Benton County, TNweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Gibson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 15:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Fayette; Gibson; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Lauderdale; Madison; McNairy; Shelby; Tipton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East Arkansas. * WHEN...Through 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Dyer County, TNweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dyer; Lake; Lauderdale; Obion; Shelby; Tipton WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 5 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 5 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.