Weather Forecast For Ripley

Effective: 2021-05-10 10:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Crockett; Dyer; Lauderdale The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Tennessee S.F. of the Forked Deer River near Halls ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the S.F. of the Forked Deer River near Halls. * Until Thursday morning. * At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 9.8 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Monday was 10.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 10.5 feet, Flooding on agriculture land near the river.