Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

U.S. core capital goods orders, shipments increase strongly in April

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, May 27(Reuters) - New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods increased more than expected in April and shipments rose solidly, suggesting strong momentum in business spending on equipment growth persisted early in the second quarter.

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, jumped 2.3% last month, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. These so-called core capital goods orders increased 1.6% in March.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders rising 1.0%. Orders shot up 14.7% year-on-year in April.

Business investment on equipment has enjoyed double-digit growth over the last three quarters thanks to a shift in demand towards goods from services during the COVID-19 pandemic and massive fiscal stimulus to soften the blow to the economy from the public health crisis.

Though demand is starting to revert back to services as vaccinations allow for broader economic re-engagement, appetite for goods remains healthy. But manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy, is experiencing shortages of labor and raw materials, impacting production at some industries.

Last month, core capital goods orders were lifted by machinery, primary and fabricated metal products, as well as computers and electronic products. But orders for electrical equipment, appliances and components fell 0.9%.

Shipments of core capital goods increased 0.9% after rising 1.5% in March. Core capital goods shipments are used to calculate equipment spending in the government’s gross domestic product measurement.

With households sitting on more than $2 trillion in excess savings, demand booming and inventories low, businesses are likely to continue investing in equipment to boost production.

Orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, dropped 1.3% in April after rising 1.3% in March. They were pulled down by a 6.7% decline in orders for transportation equipment, which followed a 3.1% decrease in March.

Orders for civilian aircraft increased 17.4%. Boeing reported on its website that it had received only 25 aircraft orders last month, mostly 737 MAX jets, compared to 196 in March. The U.S. government late last year lifted a 20-month grounding of the aircraft that was put in place after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Orders for motor vehicles and parts fell 6.2% in April after rising 3.8% in March. Motor vehicle production has been hit by a global semiconductor chip shortage. Output of computers and electronic products has also been impacted. Unfilled durable goods orders rose in April for a third straight month. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
150K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Global Shipments#Increased Demand#Domestic Demand#U S Investment#The Commerce Department#Boeing#Core Capital Goods#Durable Goods#Non Defense Capital Goods#Equipment Growth#Inventories#Equipment Spending#Output#Fiscal Stimulus#Business Investment#Business Spending Plans#Double Digit Growth#Businesses#Excess Savings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
BusinessForexTV.com

Hungary Producer Prices Inflation Increases In April

Hungary’s producer price inflation rose in April, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday. The producer price index rose 9.8 percent year-on-year in April, following a 9.6 percent increase March. The development of prices was influenced by weakening of the forint against the euro and by the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Japan's May factory activity growth slows as emergency weighs -PMI

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Factory activity in Japan expanded at a slower pace in May as growth in output and new orders eased, and though external demand remains strong worries are growing that domestic coronavirus emergency curbs could derail the economic recovery. Japan extended a state of emergency in...
EconomyForexTV.com

Latvia Economy Shrinks Less Than Estimated In Q1

Latvia’s economy contracted at a slower pace in the first quarter than estimated earlier, latest figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Monday. Gross domestic product fell an unadjusted 1.3 percent year-on-year, which was revised from a 2.2 percent fall. The decline came after a 1.5 percent drop in the fourth quarter of 2020.
EconomyForexTV.com

India Economy Shrinks 7.3% In Fiscal 2021

India’s economy shrank 7.3 percent in the fiscal year ended March 31, preliminary estimates from the statistics ministry showed Monday. The government had earlier forecast 8.0 percent decline in gross domestic product for the year during which economic activity was severely hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. In the fiscal year 2019-20, the economy grew 4.0 percent.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Holds Steady After US Inflation Data

Gold inched higher on Monday and was on course for its biggest monthly jump since July 2020 as signs of rising inflation in the U.S. boosted the precious metal’s appeal as inflation hedge. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,905.35 an ounce to extend its gains this month by...
BusinessBirmingham Star

Manufacturing sector heads towards stagnation: IHS Markit

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Although the health of the Indian manufacturing sector continued to improve in May, the latest results show a significant loss of growth momentum, according to the latest IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI released on Tuesday. Due to the intensification of the Covid-19 crisis and its...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

India’s factory activity growth slipped in May as demand fell-PMI

India’s factory activity growth slowed significantly in May as an escalation in coronavirus cases whacked new orders and output while scarcity of raw materials drove up input costs, a private sector survey showed on Tuesday. Although daily infection rates have started falling in the past few days there are concerns...
BusinessBusiness Insider

UK Manufacturing Growth At Record High In May

(RTTNews) - The UK manufacturing sector expanded at a record pace in May on stronger production growth and record gains in new orders, despite a surge in inflationary pressures. The purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector climbed to 65.6 from 60.9 in April, survey data from CIPS and IHS...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

TABLE-India's oil imports decline 3.7% in April from March - sources

NEW DELHI, June 1 (Reuters) - India's oil imports in April declined 3.7% from the previous months as state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp did not receive oil for its Mumbai refinery, which was fully shut for revamp, data showed. Refiners shipped in about 4.2 million barrels per day (bpd) oil in April, a decline of about 8.7% over last year, the data showed. The following table shows India's imports by country. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. Region/Countr April March %Chg April %Chg Jan-Apr Jan-Apr %Chg y 2021 2021 mth/mth 2020 yr/yr 2021 2020 yr/yr Latin America Brazil 135.9 98.4 38.2 140.5 -3.3 68.2 105.3 -35.2 Colombia 35.1 68.9 -49.1 72.0 -51.3 80.4 17.9 350.0 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 14.3 -100.0 0.0 16.2 -100.0 Mexico 104.6 136.2 -23.2 208.3 -49.8 156.4 225.7 -30.7 Venezuela 0.0 0.0 -- 279.2 -100.0 0.0 370.4 -100.0 Guyana 33.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.3 0.0 -- TOTAL 308.9 303.5 1.8 714.4 -56.8 313.3 735.5 -57.4 Asia Brunei 0.0 26.2 -100.0 0.0 -- 21.3 18.5 14.7 Malaysia 21.5 58.4 -63.2 60.4 -64.4 39.8 49.8 -20.0 Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 16.9 0.0 -- Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.7 0.0 -- TOTAL 21.5 84.6 -74.6 60.4 -64.4 82.7 68.3 21.0 Middle East Neutral zone 66.8 54.6 22.5 0.0 -- 56.9 0.0 -- Oman 132.7 146.3 -9.3 0.0 -- 127.1 24.9 410.7 Iraq 1142.1 1185.2 -3.6 970.4 17.7 1086.4 1084.6 0.2 Qatar 33.6 31.4 7.1 48.1 -30.2 24.6 78.7 -68.7 Kuwait 320.1 192.0 66.7 119.3 168.2 229.8 199.9 14.9 S. Arabia 641.7 567.6 13.0 1034.4 -38.0 609.8 835.8 -27.0 U.A.E. 529.34 473.5 11.8 444.4 19.1 499.1 555.5 -10.2 Dubai 0.0 16.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 8.3 0.0 -- TOTAL 2866.3 2666.6 7.5 2616.5 9.5 2642.1 2779.3 -4.9 Europe North sea 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 15.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 15.6 0.0 -- C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 31.3 -100.0 66.0 -100.0 33.4 44.7 -25.3 Kazakhstan 65.7 31.5 108.8 215.9 -69.6 79.5 150.9 -47.4 Russia 0.0 84.1 -100.0 68.1 -100.0 47.1 70.5 -33.2 TOTAL 65.7 146.8 -55.3 350.0 -81.2 160.0 266.2 -39.9 Africa Nigeria 288.2 397.4 -27.5 411.5 -30.0 377.2 322.4 17.0 Angola 160.5 159.9 0.4 130.1 23.3 105.8 93.0 13.7 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.7 0.0 -- Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.7 7.8 -0.3 Congo 30.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.6 0.0 -- Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 16.1 -100.0 Egypt 53.7 50.7 5.8 68.0 -21.1 46.9 54.6 -14.0 Gabon 63.1 0.0 -- 31.5 100.2 15.8 7.8 101.9 Ghana 62.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 15.7 0.0 -- Sudan 0.0 35.6 -100.0 0.0 -- 18.7 0.0 -- Eq Guinea 30.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 18.8 11.2 68.7 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.1 37.1 -78.2 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.5 0.0 -- TOTAL 689.2 643.6 7.1 641.2 7.5 639.6 549.9 16.3 CANADA 36.4 71.6 -49.2 82.6 -55.9 81.8 25.2 224.8 USA 235.9 470.2 -49.8 160.2 47.2 402.9 211.3 90.6 TOTAL ALL 4223.9 4386.8 -3.7 4625.4 -8.7 4338.0 4635.8 -6.4 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in April but discharged in May. It also include some parcels that arrived in March and were discharged in April. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
WorldForexTV.com

Germany Unemployment Rate Falls In April

Germany’s unemployment rate dropped marginally in April, labor force survey results from Destatis showed on Tuesday. The jobless rate fell marginally to adjusted 4.4 percent in April from 4.5 percent in March. On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.6 percent in April. The number of unemployed...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL ECONOMY Factory activity racing but supply squeeze dims outlook

Factory activity powered ahead in Europe last month and stayed strong in Asia as demand grew, surveys showed, but rising raw material costs and supply bottlenecks posed a headache for business and weighed on the recovery in export-driven economies. European manufacturers ramped up activity at the fastest monthly pace in...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Brent hits highest since March on demand prospects

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, with Brent hitting $71 and trading at its highest since March, on expectations for growing fuel demand during the summer driving season in the United States. Prices were also boosted by Chinese data showing that the country's factory activity grew at its fastest this year...
Retailinvesting.com

Japan's April factory output rises on capital goods demand

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's industrial output extended gains in April as manufacturers benefited from a recovery in appetite for capital goods, especially in key overseas markets. The world's third-largest economy is expected to grow in the current quarter at a much slower pace than previously thought after the government extended coronavirus...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea April factory output unexpectedly declines from March

South Korea's factory output in April unexpectedly declined from March but logged the fastest expansion in almost three years on a year-on-year basis compared to 2020's pandemic-impacted figures, government data showed on Monday. From March, industrial production fell by a seasonally adjusted 1.6%, the biggest contraction since May last year...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Japan's April factory output extends gains, retail sales jump

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose in April, helped by the production of general purpose and electrical machinery, in a sign manufacturers continued to benefit from a recovery in appetite for goods in the United States and China. The world’s third-largest economy is expected to grow in...
EconomyNew Haven Register

China's manufacturing holds steady, rebound leveling off

BEIJING (AP) — China’s manufacturing held steady in May, a survey showed Monday, adding to signs a post-pandemic rebound is leveling off. A monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by an industry group and the national statistics agency stood at 51 on a 50-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing. That was little-changed from April’s 51.1.