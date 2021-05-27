Cancel
Port Wentworth, GA

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Port Wentworth

Port Wentworth (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(PORT WENTWORTH, GA) A sunny Thursday is here for Port Wentworth, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Port Wentworth (GA) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Port Wentworth Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Port Wentworth: Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, June 3: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Port Wentworth

(PORT WENTWORTH, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Port Wentworth. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Your forecast: The next 4 days in Port Wentworth

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Port Wentworth: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Bryan County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Inland Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING Relative humidity values are expected to be in the 25 to 30 percent range across much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia into the early evening. At the same time south winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with gusts around 25 mph. The combination of the low relative humidity, the elevated winds, and marginal fuel moisture will result in an increased fire danger today across much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. This includes locations such as the Francis Marion National Forest, the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge and Fort Stewart areas. It also includes, but is not limited to communities in and near Moncks Corner, Summerville, Walterboro, Statesboro and Hinesville.
Chatham County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Chatham, Inland Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 08:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Coastal Chatham; Inland Chatham FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING Relative humidity values are expected to drop into the 20 to 25 percent range across much of southeast South Carolina and into Chatham County of Georgia this afternoon into the early evening. Prior to the development of the sea breeze, mainly west winds will become gusty, peaking around 20 mph. The combination of the low relative humidity, the somewhat elevated winds, and marginal fuel moisture will result in an increased fire danger today across much of southeast South Carolina and Chatham County, Georgia. This includes locations such as the Francis Marion National Forest, the Ace Basin and the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge, as well as communities in and near Charleston, Summerville, Walterboro, Beaufort and Savannah.
Bryan County, GAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bulloch, Candler, Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fire officials should advise their crews in the field. The public should postpone outdoor burning during this period. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA * TIMING...This afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 to 25 percent away from the immediate coast. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid to upper 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.