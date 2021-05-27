Fairmont Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storm passes. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Robeson SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR NORTHERN ROBESON COUNTY UNTIL 830 AM EDT At 735 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Red Springs, moving east at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Red Springs, Maxton, St. Pauls, Wakulla, Rex, Prospect, Shannon, Parkton, Rennert and Lumber Bridge.