Fairmont, NC

Fairmont Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Fairmont (NC) Weather Channel
Fairmont (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Fairmont: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

Fairmont (NC) Weather Channel

Fairmont (NC) Weather Channel

Fairmont, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Fairmont, NCPosted by
Fairmont (NC) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Fairmont

(FAIRMONT, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fairmont. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Fairmont, NCPosted by
Fairmont (NC) Weather Channel

Your 4-day outlook for Fairmont weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fairmont: Wednesday, May 12: Rain in the day; while chance light rain during night; Thursday, May 13: Slight Chance Rain Showers; Friday, May 14: Slight chance rain showers then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Robeson County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Robeson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storm passes. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Robeson SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR NORTHERN ROBESON COUNTY UNTIL 830 AM EDT At 735 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Red Springs, moving east at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Red Springs, Maxton, St. Pauls, Wakulla, Rex, Prospect, Shannon, Parkton, Rennert and Lumber Bridge.
Bladen County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 06:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The combination of low fuel moistures, low relative humidity, and gusty West winds will lead to elevated fire danger conditions this afternoon through early this evening. Conditions will be favorable for outdoor fires to grow quickly, potentially to quickly become uncontrollable.