Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

‘White Fragility Having a Baby’: Amy Cooper Wants Former Employer to Pay Because They ‘Falsely’ Branded Her a Racist After She Called Police on Black Birdwatcher Claiming She Was Being Attacked

By Niara Savage
Atlanta Blackstar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Cooper, the white woman captured making false allegations to police about a Black birdwatcher in New York’s Central Park last year, filed a lawsuit against her former employer on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported. Cooper filed the complaint against investment management company Franklin Templeton on May 25, alleging the company terminated...

atlantablackstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birdwatchers#White Fragility#Racial Injustice#False Allegations#Racial Discrimination#City Police#Video Calling#Bloomberg#African American#Harvard#Cnn#Nbc News#Ms Cooper#Mr Cooper#False Reporting#Man#Basically White Privilege#Authorities#Dog Owners#Footage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Related
Minoritieskisswtlz.com

Amy Cooper sues former employer after calling 911 on Black man

Amy Cooper, the White woman who went viral last year for calling 911 to claim that a Black birdwatcher in Central Park was threatening her, has filed a lawsuit against her former employer. She temporarily surrendered her dog and was fired from her job shortly after the incident. Amy Cooper,...
Minoritiesnewyorkbeacon.com

Woman Who Called Cops On Black Birdwatcher Sues Former Employer

Amy Cooper, the white woman who called the cops on a Black birdwatcher in Central Park last year, is suing her former employer for discrimination. The suit, filed Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan, accuses Franklin Templeton of failing to adequately investigate the confrontation before it fired her and for implying Cooper was racist in its public statements on the matter.
Minoritiesthewolf.ca

Amy Cooper sues employer who fired her, claiming racial discrimination

WATCH: Amy Cooper apologized last year after video of her calling the police on a Black man went viral after he asked her to put a leash on her dog. Amy Cooper, the white woman who falsely told police that a Black birdwatcher was threatening her life, is now suing the employer that fired her over the incident, claiming she was a victim of racial discrimination.
Minoritiesbnc.tv

Amy Cooper, white woman who called 911 on Black birder, sues over firing

On May 25, 2020, a video of Amy Cooper went viral when placing a fake 911 call on Christian Cooper, a Black birdwatcher, for asking her to leash her dog. Subsequently dubbed “Central Park Karen,” she can be heard in the video threatening Cooper with making false allegations, “I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life,” as well as making herself sound in duress.
MinoritiesRefinery29

Amy Cooper Is Suing The Employer That Fired Her For Being Racist

Amy Cooper — the Central Park "Karen" who called the police on a Black birdwatcher named Christian Cooper and falsely accused him of threatening her — has apparently learned nothing in the past year. Cooper, a white woman, is now suing her former employer for firing her over the racist incident, and she’s arguing that she is a victim of racial discrimination. Yes, really.
Minoritiesnewyorkbeacon.com

‘Perfect Example of White Supremacy’: Black Woman Claims She Was Fired by Detroit Restaurant for Offending Two White Women After Referring to Herself as ‘Light-Skinned’

A woman is openly denouncing her former employer after she was fired for making a comment that offended her colleagues. Christine Turner said she was let go from her job after joking with co-workers that she was “light-skinned.”. Turner is Black and considers herself “light-skinned.” However, afterward the verbal exchange...