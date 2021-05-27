Hamlet Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-05 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are capable of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Anson; Chatham; Harnett; Johnston; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Randolph; Richmond; Stanly; Wake A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT MOORE...NORTHERN ANSON...HARNETT...MONTGOMERY...NORTHERN RICHMOND...SOUTHEASTERN RANDOLPH...SOUTHERN STANLY...LEE...SOUTHERN WAKE...CENTRAL JOHNSTON AND CHATHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM EDT At 759 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Pittsboro to 8 miles west of Goldston to 10 miles northwest of Ansonville. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Brief Heavy rain and deadly cloud to ground lightning will also be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Cary, Sanford, Albemarle, Southern Pines, Pittsboro, Lillington, Troy, Carthage and Garner.