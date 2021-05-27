Cancel
Sweetwater, TN

Sweetwater Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Sweetwater: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Sweetwater, TN
Get weather-ready — Sweetwater’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sweetwater: Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Mcminn County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McMinn, Meigs, Northwest Monroe, Rhea by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 08:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McMinn; Meigs; Northwest Monroe; Rhea SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN RHEA...MEIGS MCMINN AND NORTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 AM EDT At 1018 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Fairview to near Dayton. Movement was east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Athens, Dayton, Sweetwater, Madisonville, Decatur, Etowah, Englewood, Vonore, Greenback and Niota. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until noon EDT for east Tennessee. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for east Tennessee.
Blount County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blount, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Blount; Monroe The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Blount County in east Tennessee Eastern Monroe County in east Tennessee * Until 1115 AM EDT. * At 1045 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Maryville to 8 miles east of Etowah, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Smoky Mountains-Twentymile Creek, Smoky Mountains-Fontana Area, Tellico Plains, Citico Beach, Tariffville, Citico, Talassee, Happy Valley and Deals Gap. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Blount County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blount Smoky Mountains, Southeast Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 10:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blount Smoky Mountains; Southeast Monroe SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BLOUNT AND SOUTHEASTERN MONROE COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 PM EDT At 1152 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles west of Town Of Santeetlah, or 12 miles west of Robbinsville, moving northeast at 40 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Smoky Mountains-Twentymile Creek, Smoky Mountains-Fontana Area, Citico, Cades Cove and Deals Gap. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for southwestern North Carolina...and east Tennessee.
Blount County, TNweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Blount Smoky Mountains, Cocke Smoky Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 02:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Blount Smoky Mountains; Cocke Smoky Mountains; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Cocke Smoky Mountains, Southeast Greene, Blount Smoky Mountains, Sevier Smoky Mountains and Southeast Monroe Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.