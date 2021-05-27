Sweetwater Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-04 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Blount; Monroe The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Blount County in east Tennessee Eastern Monroe County in east Tennessee * Until 1115 AM EDT. * At 1045 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Maryville to 8 miles east of Etowah, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Smoky Mountains-Twentymile Creek, Smoky Mountains-Fontana Area, Tellico Plains, Citico Beach, Tariffville, Citico, Talassee, Happy Valley and Deals Gap. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH