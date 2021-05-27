Sweetwater Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-04 08:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McMinn; Meigs; Northwest Monroe; Rhea SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN RHEA...MEIGS MCMINN AND NORTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 AM EDT At 1018 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Fairview to near Dayton. Movement was east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Athens, Dayton, Sweetwater, Madisonville, Decatur, Etowah, Englewood, Vonore, Greenback and Niota. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until noon EDT for east Tennessee. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for east Tennessee.