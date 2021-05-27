84 Years of N. Oregon Coast's Seaside Aquarium Filled with Twists, Turns

How has Oregon Coast Railriders contributed to Tillamook County? In many ways. Oregon Coast Railriders has contributed directly to Tillamook county by establishing a wildly successful business and hiring locals for entry level seasonal summer job. For many of our staff, it was their first job. From 2016 thru 2020 we employed about 70 full and part-time jobs. Our customers pleasant experience on the rails prompted many smiles, laughs and joy and as we shared the out-of-doors with our guests. The joy our guests experienced spilled over to the businesses they visited once they left our sites in Bay City and Wheeler. Local businesses were pleased to serve our guests sugary treats, drinks, or a meal. Many a fellow business owner told us so with big smiling faces. We helped them to prosper. Oregon Coast Railriders is a small five month a year seasonal business. In five years, we paid about $346,000 in wages for mostly entry level jobs. In 2021 we would again have employed and paid wages for about 15 local people with an estimated five-month season payroll of approximately $90,000. We paid our bills in a timely manner, followed the rules, reinvested, and made improvements to our company. Our business expenditures trickled down to the local economy. Expenses such as local taxes, state, federal taxes, fees to the Port of Tillamook Bay and Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. We purchased goods and services from local businesses. Services such as welding, toilets, garbage service, site engineering, gravel, and excavation. We purchased advertising, parts, lots of safety vests, supplies, printed t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and other miscellaneous supplies. We tried to purchase a small, easy care parcel of ground but that disappointingly fell through. We were busy building our business with many goods and service purchased in Tillamook county. We served many guests, 51,000, in 5 years of operation. We think that is surprisingly good, we started with zero name recognition and were an unknown industry. If allowed to finish our 2020 season which was also marked by COVID, we would have served closer to a total of 54,000 guests since 2016. I would expect that our ridership for 2021 could easily exceeded 13,000 riders. Our ridership was expanding rapidly. We had many loyal repeat customers. Our guests purchased food, lodging, rode the train, visited museums, purchased souvenirs, fuel and many other things. Some of those guests may have decided to purchase a business, artwork, a house or vacation house, RV or whatever caught their eye that they could afford. Just imagine the multiplier effect of our customers in Tillamook county! You may not remember but, we were courted by the Port of Tillamook Bay, Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, Tillamook tourism, chamber of commerce, the economic development community, county commissioners and others. All those creative thinkers were correct, Oregon Coast Railriders in Tillamook County would create jobs, bring money to the county by providing one more reason for locals to stay and play at home and tourist to come and play. You will also remember that we were the first in the nation to offer commercial railriding as outdoor recreation. Our fledging business began as a vision with no business model to follow. Opening was a no go, until we found some insurance.