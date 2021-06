At Clarence Farrington 61, Principal Jona Atkins works hard to support both teachers and staff in ensuring all students are challenged with high expectations and rigorous educational opportunities. She has developed a positive school culture by leading from an equity mindset. Ms. Atkins is a kind, caring, and compassionate principal. Her open door policy promotes productive communication with all stakeholders. She goes above and beyond to energize and build the capacity of teachers so they are able to fully engage all learners. Her unwavering goal is for all student to achieve their personal best in a supportive learning environment.