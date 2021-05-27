Cancel
Satellite Beach, FL

Satellite Beach Weather Forecast

Satellite Beach (FL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Satellite Beach: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-15 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Martin; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County; St. Lucie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...A strong current flowing parallel to the coast within the surf zone along with a moderate risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Coastal Volusia and Northern Brevard Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Breezy north to northeast winds at the coast will produce a strong long shore current within the surf zone.