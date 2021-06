Meet Cookie. This adult Shar-Pei and retriever mix is looking for a sweet family willing to take her home. She is available at the Hernando County Animal Shelter. Her reference number is 10326126. Adult dog adoptions are $50. Included in the adoption fee are spay or neuter, 1-year rabies vaccination, DA2PP vaccine, general deworming, flea prevention, and a heartworm test if the dog is over 6 months old. If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville. Call 352-796-5062.