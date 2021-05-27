Daily Weather Forecast For Kemp

Effective: 2021-05-18 06:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 08:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Ellis; Kaufman The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Denton Creek Near Justin affecting Denton County. Chambers Creek Near Rice affecting Navarro and Ellis Counties. Trinity River Near Rosser affecting Kaufman and Ellis Counties. Heavy rainfall to result in minor to moderate flooding along Trinity River Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flood Warning for the Trinity River Near Rosser. * From Tuesday morning to Thursday morning. * At 2:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 28.1 feet. * Flood stage is 31.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 32.1 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. Additional heavy rainfall may result in renewed flooding later this week. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, Minor flooding of farm and ranch land is expected near the river. A few rural roads will be inundated.