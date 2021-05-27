Cancel
Kemp, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Kemp

Kemp (TX) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Kemp: Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 28: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;

Ellis County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ellis, Kaufman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 06:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 08:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Ellis; Kaufman The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Denton Creek Near Justin affecting Denton County. Chambers Creek Near Rice affecting Navarro and Ellis Counties. Trinity River Near Rosser affecting Kaufman and Ellis Counties. Heavy rainfall to result in minor to moderate flooding along Trinity River Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flood Warning for the Trinity River Near Rosser. * From Tuesday morning to Thursday morning. * At 2:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 28.1 feet. * Flood stage is 31.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 32.1 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. Additional heavy rainfall may result in renewed flooding later this week. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, Minor flooding of farm and ranch land is expected near the river. A few rural roads will be inundated.
smcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Kemp (TX) Weather Channel

Kemp’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kemp: Sunday, May 9: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 10: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 11: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 12: Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Kemp (TX) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Kemp’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kemp: Saturday, May 8: Mostly Cloudy; Sunday, May 9: Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 10: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 11: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Kaufman County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kaufman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kaufman The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Western Kaufman County in north central Texas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 237 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Areas that are low lying or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Terrell, Seagoville, Forney, Kaufman, Sunnyvale, and Crandall,
Kaufman County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kaufman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth. Target Area: Kaufman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL KAUFMAN AND SOUTHEASTERN DALLAS COUNTIES At 1013 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutchins, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Dallas, Mesquite, Desoto, Lancaster, Balch Springs, Seagoville, Glenn Heights, Hutchins, Wilmer, Crandall, Ferris and Combine. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Hunt County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hunt, Kaufman, Rockwall, Van Zandt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so closely monitor for additional information or possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hunt; Kaufman; Rockwall; Van Zandt SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN ROCKWALL SOUTHWESTERN HUNT...NORTHERN KAUFMAN AND NORTHWESTERN VAN ZANDT COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT At 1131 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Terrell, moving east at 25 mph. Another strong storm was located near Quinlan and will move northeast at 25 to 30 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Terrell, Kaufman, Wills Point, Crandall, West Tawakoni, Talty, Edgewood, Quinlan, Hawk Cove, Lake Tawakoni State Park, McLendon-Chisholm, Post Oak Bend City, Oak Ridge and Lawrence.
Kaufman County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kaufman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 23:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Kaufman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN KAUFMAN COUNTY At 1115 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Talty, or near Terrell, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Terrell, Seagoville, Forney, Crandall, Talty, Post Oak Bend City, Oak Ridge and Lawrence. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...<50MPH
Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Delta, Freestone, Henderson, Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Anderson; Delta; Freestone; Henderson; Hopkins; Hunt; Kaufman; Lamar; Leon; Navarro; Rains; Van Zandt FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of north central Texas and northeast Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Freestone, Hunt, Kaufman and Navarro. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Leon, Rains and Van Zandt. * From Noon CDT today through Wednesday morning * Rainfall totals of 1 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.
Henderson County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Henderson, Kaufman, Navarro, Van Zandt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 22:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. Target Area: Henderson; Kaufman; Navarro; Van Zandt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KAUFMAN...WESTERN VAN ZANDT...WESTERN HENDERSON EAST CENTRAL ELLIS AND NORTHEASTERN NAVARRO COUNTIES At 1047 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Tawakoni State Park to near Kemp, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Corsicana, Ennis, Kaufman, Gun Barrel City, Canton, Wills Point, Mabank, Malakoff, Tool, Kerens, Seven Points, Edgewood, Kemp, Eustace, Trinidad, Angus, Grays Prairie, Alma, Enchanted Oaks and Caney City. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Ellis County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Henderson, Hill, Kaufman, Navarro, Van Zandt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central and north central Texas. For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Ellis; Henderson; Hill; Kaufman; Navarro; Van Zandt The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kaufman County in north central Texas Western Van Zandt County in north central Texas Western Henderson County in central Texas Southeastern Hill County in central Texas Central Ellis County in north central Texas Navarro County in north central Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 947 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Forney to Alma to Hillsboro, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Corsicana, Ennis, Terrell, Seagoville, Forney, Hillsboro, Kaufman, Gun Barrel City, Canton, Wills Point, Mabank, Crandall, Malakoff, Tool, Combine, Italy, Kerens, Talty, Seven Points and Edgewood. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...65MPH