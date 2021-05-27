Cancel
Bubbakoo’s Burritos opens fourth Hudson Valley location in Poughkeepsie

By Phil Hall
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 5 days ago
Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a build-your-own-burrito restaurant chain, has expanded further into the Hudson Valley market with a new site in the town of Poughkeepsie. The restaurant on Route 9 at Neptune Road joins the chain’s locations in Monroe, New Windsor and Pomona. The restaurant is in the former location of Cibo. The majority of the fast-casual chain’s New York locations are in the Hudson Valley – its two other Empire State outposts are on Staten Island.

