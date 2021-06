Diversity was once seen as a “nice to have” and now it’s a must for any innovative, data-driven organisation. When companies implement diversity, it positively impacts their bottom line. In a 2020 McKinsey report, it noted companies in the top quartile for gender diversity on executive teams were 25% more likely to have above-average profitability than companies in the fourth quartile—up from 21% in 2017 and 15% in 2014.