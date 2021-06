As the U.S. begins to emerge from the pandemic, Americans feel more positive about personal finances, with younger Americans leading that increased optimism, according to the latest BMO Real Financial Progress Index, a quarterly measurement of consumer sentiment about money. The survey saw an increase in the number of consumers who agree they are making real financial progress (50% in April 2021 vs. 46% in January 2021) and half of Americans (51%) believe they are more financially secure now than last year. In particular, Gen Z adults (ages 18-24) and younger millennials (ages 25-34) feel more financially secure now than last year (65% and 68%, respectively).