Stage West Odyssey of the Mind team to compete in World Finals
HERNANDO — A creative group of young students are taking their imagination to a whole new level as they prepare to compete in Odyssey of the Mind’s World Finals. The Stage West Community Playhouse team includes Victoria Rooney, Savannah Smith, Elliana Gorecki, Robert Kordon, Sky Verosic, and Joy Evans. These six bright students share a love of the theatre and have earned their spot to attend an international competition that selects the best of the best in Orlando the weekend of June 11-13.www.suncoastnews.com