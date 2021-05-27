Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Stage West Odyssey of the Mind team to compete in World Finals

By BRITTANY MULLIGAN Hernando Today
suncoastnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHERNANDO — A creative group of young students are taking their imagination to a whole new level as they prepare to compete in Odyssey of the Mind’s World Finals. The Stage West Community Playhouse team includes Victoria Rooney, Savannah Smith, Elliana Gorecki, Robert Kordon, Sky Verosic, and Joy Evans. These six bright students share a love of the theatre and have earned their spot to attend an international competition that selects the best of the best in Orlando the weekend of June 11-13.

www.suncoastnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
City
Hernando, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Art Rooney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odyssey Of The Mind#The Odyssey#Group Stage#Theatre#Imagination#Arm Hammer#World Finals#World Championship#Stage West#Stagewest Odyssey#Selected Stories#Love#Skits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Florida StateWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Fievel’s Playland Reopens at Universal Studios Florida

If you’re looking to let your kids run off some energy, Fievel’s Playland at Universal Studios Florida has officially reopened. Fievel’s Playland is a larger-than-life play area based on the beloved childrens’ films An American Tail and Fievel Goes West that lets you see the world from a mouse’s perspective.
Orlando, FLiconvsicon.com

Shinedown Announces Fall Tour Dates with The Struts and Zero 9:36

Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown is hitting the road and returning to the stage this fall with a string of new headlining tour dates. Kicking off September 10th in Newark, NJ and wrapping October 9th in Orlando, FL, the tour will see the band bring their exciting live performance backed by their biggest, most eye-popping production yet to arenas in Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Oklahoma City, Houston, Tampa, and more. The Struts and Zero 9:36 will support on select dates.
Orange County, FLInside the Magic

Guests Wait Backstage as Popular Disney Attraction Line Grows

If you have been to Disney World during the pandemic, there are a few very noticeable changes that you may have picked up on. One of the biggest differences that Guests have had to adapt to, was the idea of waiting in a socially distanced queue for any attraction, which, at times, can make lines seem a lot longer than they actually are. At the moment, the majority of queues continue to follow a 6 ft social distancing rule with markers on the floor denoting where Guests should stand.
Orange County, FLlaughingplace.com

Walt Disney World Cast Member Honored With Disney Heroes Award

Recently a Disney Cast Member was recognized with a Disney Heroes Award after he helped save a four-year-old from a flooded car. EPCOT Security Cast Member Joe Diaz was on his way home when he saw a car in a pond. He went into the partially flooded car and kept a trapped four-year-old’s head above water until emergency teams arrived to free him.