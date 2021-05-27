Solano board to consider nearly $20M public safety spending plan

America is not — and has never been — a place where liberty and justice for all of its citizens has ever been more than an ideal. Perhaps more damningly, even this most basic of ideals is not shared by all. As individuals, we have a moral duty to step up and make things better. Moreover, we have a moral duty to demand more from our elected officials, and to demand that those who are unwilling to serve the public’s interests step aside and make room for those with the moral courage to act.