Solano board to consider nearly $20M public safety spending plan
FAIRFIELD — The Solano County Community Corrections Partnership board is scheduled to meet Wednesday on Zoom to receive an update on the public safety realignment budget. Members of the board will consider recommendations to the Board of Supervisors for spending $19.9 million in Assembly Bill 109 funding in 2021-22 on programs within the county’s District Attorney’s, Public Defender’s, Alternate Public Defender’s and Sheriff’s offices, as well as the Probation and Health and Social Services departments. Money is also set aside for planning and administration.www.dailyrepublic.com