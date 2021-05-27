Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oswego, NY

Ceramics Show, Sale Available At Art Association Of Oswego June 5-6

By Contributor
Posted by 
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OSWEGO – The Art Association of Oswego announces its first annual ceramic show and sale, called Clay Bodies. Plates, mugs, bowls and vases are among the clay creations on display and for sale on June 5 and 6. The show and sale will be open both days from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

oswegocountytoday.com
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
795
Followers
1K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oswego, NY
Entertainment
City
Oswego, NY
City
Clay, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Exhibitions#Photography#Art#Clay Bodies#Ceramics Classes#Sale#Fort Ontario#Vases#Mugs#Plates#Membership#Participation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Rice Creek’s Exploring Nature Summer Youth Program To Return For 2021

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s Rice Creek Field Station once again invites children and young adults ages 5 to 16 to attend Exploring Nature, a weeklong nature education program. This summer, Exploring Nature will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 5 to 9 and July 12 to 16. Participants can join for one or both weeks. Need-based scholarships are available, thanks to donations to Rice Creek Associates, the field station’s support group.
Mexico, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Casey’s Cottage Opens Memorial Day Weekend

MEXICO, NY – After a hiatus of a year and a half, due to COVID-19, Casey’s Cottage will finally be open to the public again. Admission will be free of charge (though donations are much appreciated) Saturdays and Sundays 2 to 4 p.m. or by appointment beginning Memorial Day Weekend and continuing through the Labor Day weekend, as well as the Monday of Memorial Day weekend and the Monday of Labor day Weekend, also from 2 to 4 p.m.
Fulton, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Shineman Foundation Awards Fulton Block Builders Matching $150,000 Grant For 2021 Block Challenge Program

FULTON – Fulton Block Builders has been awarded a $150,000 matching grant from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation. “We did it Fulton! Once again, you all came through to support the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program,” said Linda Eagan, FBB Director. “FBB has received the full $150,000 matching grant from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation.”
Phoenix, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Pet Of The Week: Phoenix

OSWEGO – She’s petite, real sweet, tidy and neat… She’s Phoenix!. At about 8 months old, Phoenix weighs less than 6 pounds. She is a terrific cuddler and enjoys being in a quiet home. If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application from our website at...
Oswego, NYiheartoswego.com

Mayor Barlow Announces 3rd City of Oswego Chalk Walk Event on June 19th

Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the Oswego City Youth Bureau will host another city wide at-home, outdoor chalk art contest on Saturday, June 19, 2021 (Rain date will be Saturday, June 26th). The event is for businesses, individuals, and families of all ages. Categories include, Artists, Family, and individuals of...
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

East Side Community Garden Getting A Facelift

OSWEGO – The Oswego City East Side Community Garden will begin a new phase this season as the City of Oswego, under the leadership of Mayor Billy Barlow, has agreed to provide the resources to clear the site and construct new raised garden plots. In response to this, a committee...
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

Shineman Foundation Supports Farnham to Continue Services in Mexico

Harbor Lights has served Oswego County, providing outpatient treatment services for people with substance use disorder from their Mexico location for decades. As the current owners, Stan and Ann Long, in preparing for retirement this year, reached out to Farnham Family Services to inquire about sustaining services in the Mexico location. Farnham was honored to take the torch, carrying on the Harbor Lights legacy of essential services, but needed seed funding to support the transition. The Richard S. Shineman Foundation stepped in to provide a $130,000 grant, ensuring that Oswego County would not lose critical service capacity. Stan shared “Upon my retirement I am relieved that the service we started 27 years ago will be carried on into the future with Farnham picking up the torch and continuing to offer quality substance abuse treatment to our clients and the rest of eastern Oswego County”.
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

United Way, Burritt gear up for Day of Caring; volunteers needed

FULTON — Each year Burritt Motors and their employees volunteer to participate in the Day of Caring, established by United Way of Greater Oswego County to improve the lives of people in the community and help those in need through a dedicated day of service. The 2021 Day of Caring will kick off the morning of Wednesday, May 26th and focuses on assisting home-bound and disabled seniors in the Oswego area.