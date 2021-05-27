Cancel
Southbridge, MA

Southbridge is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(SOUTHBRIDGE, MA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Southbridge. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

