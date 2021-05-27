Short-handed Washington Spirit stun Houston Dash for first win of NWSL regular season
Houston Dash, Washington Spirit, Andi Sullivan, National Women's Soccer League, Washington, D.C., Houston, Rachel Daly, Sam Staab, Ashley Sanchez, Gabby Seiler. Despite losing captain Andi Sullivan to a second half red card, the Washington Spirit came up with a 2-1 win over the Houston Dash tonight in Texas. The Spirit, playing what was technically a home game in Houston due to construction at Segra Field, stunned the Dash with goals from Ashley Sanchez and Ashley Hatch after falling behind early.www.chatsports.com