Short-handed Washington Spirit stun Houston Dash for first win of NWSL regular season

The Houston Dash defeated the San Antonio Athenians this evening in a scrimmage at the Houston Sports Park, 4-0. The Dash took the lead in the seventh minute when forward Jamia Fields dribbled the ball into the box on the left wing and shot through two defenders and into the top right corner, beating San Antonio goalkeeper Mia Wildeman. Six minutes later, Houston found the back of the net again through a corner kick. Dash defender Annika Schmidt headed the ball first, and midfielder Cami Privett punched the ball in the back of the net.