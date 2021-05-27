Cancel
Short-handed Washington Spirit stun Houston Dash for first win of NWSL regular season

By Black, Red United
chatsports.com
 12 days ago

Despite losing captain Andi Sullivan to a second half red card, the Washington Spirit came up with a 2-1 win over the Houston Dash tonight in Texas. The Spirit, playing what was technically a home game in Houston due to construction at Segra Field, stunned the Dash with goals from Ashley Sanchez and Ashley Hatch after falling behind early.

