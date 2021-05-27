Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Greenbelt group looks to recognize gov’t staffers who push climate resilience

By Daily Republic Staff
Daily Republic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFIELD — Nominations are being taken for local government personnel to be recognized for their efforts to build climate resilience in the communities. Greenbelt Alliance are accepting “Hidden Heroes of the Greenbelt” nominations for:. • Nature-based climate adaptation: Working on policies and projects that lead with nature to build climate...

www.dailyrepublic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Climate Action#Conservation Community#Government Policies#Development Plans#Fairfield#Greenbelt Alliance#Climate Impacts#Climate Hazards#Frontline Communities#Community Engagement#Wetlands#Innovative Plans#General Plans#Barriers#Transit#Drought#Nature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Housing
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Join climate justice campaign

We need immediate action for the 2021 Oregon Clean Energy Opportunity Campaign. House Bill 2021, “100% Clean Energy for All,” and House Bill 2842, “Healthy Homes,” are two key pieces of this campaign towards environmental justice for Oregonians and the climate action we urgently need. Clean Energy for All will create jobs and transition our electricity supply to 100% renewable by 2040 at the latest. Healthy Homes will weatherize homes to save energy and improve the quality of life for residents. Both bills include provisions to ensure equity and inclusion for traditionally marginalized communities. As a new parent, my dream is for a healthy, safe future for my baby and his peers, and this campaign is a step towards that dream. Oregon has an opportunity to be a regional, national and global leader in sustainable energy policy. Oregon must take action to protect people statewide from the effects of climate change and energy insecurity. I hope that you will join me in contacting our legislators and urging them to pass these bills.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Climate resilience is the new sustainability

As the world tackles climate change, it faces a seemingly intractable problem. Mitigating climate-disaster will require more resilient construction — and yet the building sector already comprises nearly 40 percent of global emissions. So, how can we build the resilient infrastructure we need while also eliminating the carbon footprint of...
Kansas City, MOkkfi.org

More Resilient and Healthy Communities vis a vis the KC Climate Action Plan

On May 31st, 2021, host Brent Ragsdale speaks with Tom Jacobs, Environmental Program Director with the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC), along with Hillary Thomas, Councilmember Ward 1 of Mission KS and Damien Boley, Mayor of Smithville MO. Tom Jacobs will lay out the KC Climate Action plan and then Hillary and Damien will explain how each of their communities will implement the plan.
Pinellas County, FLstpetecatalyst.com

Pinellas ready to put Biden’s climate resiliency funding to good use

The Biden Administration said Monday it will increase climate resiliency funding from $500 million to $1 billion this year, in an effort to prepare for extreme weather events. Pinellas County, which has a quarter of its land in the Coastal High Hazard Area, is ready to spend its cut of the funds on local projects, according to County Sustainability and Resiliency Coordinator Hank Hodde.
Environmentmapc.org

Video: Climate Resiliency and Racial Justice

On Tuesday, May 25, MAPC held the second event in our Accelerating Climate Resiliency Speaker Series. Every other month, we'll bring experts and practitioners from across the country who can speak to the ways that they are perceiving and advancing resilience. In "Climate Resiliency and Racial Justice," Jacqueline Patterson, Director...
ElectionsPosted by
The Hill

Risk and resilience: Biden tackles the elephant in the climate action room

A menacing reality looms over the deliberations taking place around the world as nations debate and spin pledges to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions responsible for our rapidly changing climate. Regardless of what we do now to reduce CO2 emissions, a certain amount of change is already baked into the system because the record amounts of CO2 already released will persist in the atmosphere for decades.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Rivers, hydropower and climate resilience

The impacts of climate change, felt first and hardest on the water cycle in the form of floods and droughts, demand that we protect and restore healthy, free-flowing rivers. In addition to protecting rivers that provide our drinking water, irrigate crops, manage floodwaters, recharge groundwater supplies and nurture fish and wildlife, we must reduce reliance on fossil fuels and boost energy from renewable sources.
Lowell, MAPosted by
Lowell, Massachusetts

Claypit Brook Climate Resilience Survey

The City of Lowell invites your feedback for the Claypit Brook Climate Resilience Stormwater Management Capital Improvement Plan. The purpose of this plan is to identify a suite of strategies to address the intense flooding that has been experienced in the Pawtucketville neighborhood. This project aims to enhance the resilience of the community to climate change impacts and is funded by an MVP Action Grant. We want to hear from you!
Trafficnwf.org

Transportation Package ‘A Strong Down Payment’ on Climate Solutions, Wildlife Crossings, Community Resilience

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee’s newly unveiled bipartisan surface transportation authorization bill is an important part of the solutions for how Congress should invest in climate solutions, wildlife crossings, community resilience, and good-paying jobs. “The bipartisan surface transportation authorization bill from the U.S. Senate...
AgricultureNorfolk Daily News

Farm organization joins group to work on climate policies

The Nebraska Farm Bureau Board of Directors voted recently to join the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance. The group consists of organizations representing a cross-section of farmers, ranchers, forest owners, the food sector, state governments and environmental advocates who are working together to develop and promote shared climate policy priorities.
Agriculturecitrusindustry.net

Agriculture Group Addresses Climate Change

Florida agricultural leaders launched an initiative to identify and implement climate-smart agriculture solutions and ecosystem services that benefit the public, producers and the planet. The Florida Climate Smart Agriculture (FLCSA) Work Group is the collaborative effort of Solutions from the Land (SfL) and the University of Florida Institute of Food...
Agriculturefoundationfar.org

Increasing Climate Resilience in Crops, Request for Application

About the Increasing Climate Resilience in Crops Program. Scientists predict that climate change will lead to higher temperatures and greater temperature variability. These changes can decrease crop productivity, harm farmers’ livelihoods and threaten food security. We must invest in solutions that allow crops to thrive despite temperatures changes and other...
Agriculturehilltimes.com

Budget 2021 boosts farmers tackling climate change

A farmer uses hay bailing equipment in this file photograph. Farmers in Canada are increasingly employing climate-friendly agricultural practices, such as planting cover crops, writes Brent Preston. The Hill Times file photograph. Like most Canadian farmers, I’ve experienced firsthand the disruptions that COVID-19 has brought to our sector, from labour...
Duluth, MNWDIO-TV

Duluth Energy Systems recognized with Climate and Energy Award

Superior Street has gone through quite the transformation—both above and below ground. On Wednesday, a project that brought old water infrastructure up to date below Superior Street received statewide recognition for its effort to improve the environment. Duluth Energy Systems was presented an Energy and Climate Award from a group...
Canton, MAcanton.ma.us

Canton Climate Resiliency - Flood Mitigation - Virtual Open House

Join the Town of Canton for a virtual open house to discuss its flood mitigation efforts as part of the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) grant program on Wednesday, May 26 from 7 to 8 p.m. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts developed the MVP Action Grant program to provide financial resources for municipalities, including Canton, to prepare for the challenges associated with climate change. Canton faces flooding challenges during heavy rainfall events and is applying its MVP grant to identify areas with high flood risk and develop a prioritized action plan to mitigate these risks using nature-based solutions.