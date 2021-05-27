Cancel
Alstom Consortium Wins Mayan Train Rolling Stock and Systems Contract

By David Briginshaw
railwayage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten by David Briginshaw, Consulting Editor, International Railway Journal. Alstom was competing against a CAF-led consortium for the contract. Mexico’s National Tourism Promotion Fund (Fonatur) announced on May 26 that a consortium led by Alstom (formerly Bombardier Transportation México) was the successful bidder for an open international public tender for the acquisition of 42 trains and railway systems for the 902-mile (1452-km) Mayan Train project on the Yucatan peninsula.

