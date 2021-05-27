Alstom Consortium Wins Mayan Train Rolling Stock and Systems Contract

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / VIOR INC. ('Vior' or the 'Corporation'), (TSXV:VIO)(FRANKFURT:VL51) announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained David Jan Consulting ('Jan') to provide investor relations services. Jan will be remunerated on an hourly basis for his services subject to a maximum of $3,000 per month. In addition to his hourly contract rate, Vior will grant Jan 100,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.22 per share, exercisable for a period of 5 years and vesting as to 1/4 of the options granted every three months.