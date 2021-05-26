Ravens Name BetMGM As First Official Gaming Partner

With game such as Fifa, Madden, NBA, Fortnite and Call of Duty growing the video game industry beyond any other form of entertainment in the world, it is no surprise that more and more celebrities are joining the fray. Whether it be in eSports sponsorship such as Micheal Jordan and Kevin Durant funding teams, or Mason Mount, star Chelsea forward becoming an ambassador for Combat Gaming, there is a lot of celebrity crossover in the gaming industry. Turtle Beach Corporation is a leading company in the industry as it produces top tier peripherals that are known for its high quality and comfort along with innovative technology. Turtle Beach Corporation is certainly a mainstay in the casual and competitive gaming scenes. As the company continues to expand its portfolio, it has officially announced a partnership with rising NBA star, Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks. Quickley is a true gamer who will utilize the Elite Pro line of gaming headsets along with the Stealth 700 Gen 2 wireless headsets.