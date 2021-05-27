Cancel
Artesia, NM

Weather Forecast For Artesia

Artesia (NM) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Artesia: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

Get weather-ready — Artesia’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Artesia: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Artesia, NM
Artesia (NM) Weather Channel

Artesia is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(ARTESIA, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Artesia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Eddy County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Target Area: Eddy The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 432 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Artesia, Atoka, Dayton, Artesia Municipal Airport and Lakewood. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Eddy County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Eddy The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 359 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Artesia, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Artesia, Atoka, Dayton and Artesia Municipal Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Eddy County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eddy County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eddy County Plains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN EDDY...SOUTHWESTERN LEA...NORTHWESTERN REEVES...NORTHEASTERN CULBERSON AND CENTRAL LOVING COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM CDT/600 PM MDT/ At 611 PM CDT/511 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Orla, or 20 miles west of Mentone, moving northeast at 30 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mentone, Red Bluff Reservoir, Orla, Slash Ranch and Red Bluff. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for southeastern New Mexico...and western and southwestern Texas.
Eddy County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 19:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eddy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN EDDY COUNTY At 712 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Avalon, or 16 miles north of Carlsbad, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Avalon, Lake Avalon and Lakewood. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Eddy County, NMweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eddy County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eddy County Plains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern Culberson County, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Davis Mountains Foothills, and Davis Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Chaves County, NMweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Chavez Plains; Eddy Plains; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS IN THE GUADALUPE MOUNTAINS, SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS AND ADJACENT PLAINS * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING...Saturday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Southwest 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the mountains. Southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the plains. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent. * RFTI...7 to 8 or extreme. * IMPACTS...Observe local burn bans. Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks.
Chaves County, NMweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. Target Area: Chavez Plains; Eddy Plains; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND VERY WINDY CONDITIONS IN THE GUADALUPE MOUNTAINS, SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS, AND PARTS OF THE SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills, Guadalupe Mountains, Southeast New Mexico plains, Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING...Through early evening. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...6 critical to 8 extreme. * IMPACTS...Observe local burn bans. Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks.
Eddy County, NMweather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...High wind could make driving difficult for motorists driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor trailers. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.