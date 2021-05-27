Weather Forecast For Artesia

Effective: 2021-05-14 19:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eddy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN EDDY COUNTY At 712 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Avalon, or 16 miles north of Carlsbad, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Avalon, Lake Avalon and Lakewood. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH