Hernando, MS

Jump on Hernando’s rainy forecast today

Hernando (MS) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HERNANDO, MS) Thursday is set to be rainy in Hernando, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Hernando

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hernando: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Get weather-ready — Hernando’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hernando: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Mississippi StateTelegraph

Mississippi River will rise and fall low by month's end

The mighty Mississippi River is going to see an upward trend by the middle of this week, however, the weekend could bring rather low levels. According to the National Weather Service, the river measured at 10.65 feet at the Mel Price Lock and Dam in Alton Monday morning. By Thursday, predictions indicate that levels are projected to rise to 14.1 feet.
Desoto County, MSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeSoto, Tate, Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: DeSoto; Tate; Tunica The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Lee County in eastern Arkansas Southwestern DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi Tunica County in northwestern Mississippi Western Tate County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 521 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of North Tunica, or 11 miles northeast of St Francis National Park, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tunica, Phillipp, Dubbs, North Tunica, Arkabutla, Robinsonville, Little Texas, Gerlach Mill, Savage, Commerce, Austin, Peters, Prichard, Diamond Woods, Whitehall, Bowdre, Dooley, Maud, Fox Island and Clayton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Flood Advisory issued for DeSoto by NWS

Flood Advisory issued for DeSoto by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 04:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: DeSoto The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas Northern DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi Northwestern Fayette County in western Tennessee Shelby County in western Tennessee * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 447 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlett, Southaven, Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, West Memphis, Horn Lake, Marion, Millington, Cordova, T O Fuller State Park, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Walls, Southeast Memphis, Midtown Memphis, Ellendale, Frayser and Downtown Memphis.
Desoto County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for DeSoto, Tate, Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: DeSoto; Tate; Tunica A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR Northeastern Tunica County in northwestern Mississippi DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi Northwestern Tate County in northwestern Mississippi At 409 PM CDT...a strong thunderstorm producing pea size hail or larger and winds at least 40 mph was located over Robinsonville, or 15 miles southeast of Hughes, moving east at 45 mph. Dangerous cloud to ground lightning is also possible with this thunderstorm. People in northeastern Tunica...DeSoto and northwestern Tate Counties should monitor this storm closely.