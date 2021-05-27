Forest Daily Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across locations in the warned area. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Rankin; Scott; Simpson; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN RANKIN...NORTHERN SIMPSON...NORTHWESTERN SMITH AND SOUTHWESTERN SCOTT COUNTIES At 319 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pulaski to near Union, moving east at 65 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. These severe storms will be near Martinville around 335 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Polkville, D`Lo, Braxton and Puckett. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central Mississippi. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...80MPH