Forest Daily Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Leake; Neshoba; Newton; Scott The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Leake County in central Mississippi Northern Newton County in east central Mississippi Northeastern Scott County in central Mississippi Southern Neshoba County in east central Mississippi * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 319 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Madden, or near Prospect, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic storm will be near Prospect around 325 PM CDT. Dixon around 330 PM CDT. Neshoba and Stratton around 335 PM CDT. House, Little Rock and Bethsaida around 340 PM CDT. Herbert Springs and Duffee around 345 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Tucker, Walnut Grove, Sebastopol and Standing Pine. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...<.75IN