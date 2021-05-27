Cancel
Forest, MS

Forest Daily Weather Forecast

Forest (MS) Weather Channel
Forest (MS) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Forest: Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Forest forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Forest: Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Get weather-ready — Forest’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Forest: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Scott County, MSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Scott, Simpson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Scott; Simpson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR JASPER...NEWTON...SOUTHEASTERN SIMPSON...SMITH AND SOUTHEASTERN SCOTT COUNTIES At 342 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Duffee to 6 miles southwest of Garlandville to 6 miles northeast of Mount Olive, moving east at 75 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Duffee, Garlandville and Little Rock around 345 PM CDT. Rose Hill and Paulding around 350 PM CDT. Orange around 355 PM CDT. Stringer around 400 PM CDT. Moss around 405 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Sylvarena, Mize, Louin, Chunky, Lake, Montrose and Hickory. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central and east central Mississippi. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH
Scott County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Scott, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Scott; Smith A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN SMITH AND SOUTHWESTERN SCOTT COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 AM CDT At 948 AM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Johns, or 12 miles south of Morton, moving east at 25 mph. Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Pulaski and Burns around 1005 AM CDT. Homewood around 1015 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Polkville. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central Mississippi.
Rankin County, MSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across locations in the warned area. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Rankin; Scott; Simpson; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN RANKIN...NORTHERN SIMPSON...NORTHWESTERN SMITH AND SOUTHWESTERN SCOTT COUNTIES At 319 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pulaski to near Union, moving east at 65 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. These severe storms will be near Martinville around 335 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Polkville, D`Lo, Braxton and Puckett. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central Mississippi. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...80MPH
Rankin County, MSweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Rankin, Scott, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 14:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Rankin; Scott; Smith A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN RANKIN...NORTHWESTERN SMITH AND SOUTHWESTERN SCOTT COUNTIES At 207 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cato, or 7 miles northeast of Star, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Johns around 215 PM CDT. Pulaski around 250 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Polkville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Leake County, MSweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Leake; Neshoba; Newton; Scott The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Leake County in central Mississippi Northern Newton County in east central Mississippi Northeastern Scott County in central Mississippi Southern Neshoba County in east central Mississippi * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 319 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Madden, or near Prospect, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic storm will be near Prospect around 325 PM CDT. Dixon around 330 PM CDT. Neshoba and Stratton around 335 PM CDT. House, Little Rock and Bethsaida around 340 PM CDT. Herbert Springs and Duffee around 345 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Tucker, Walnut Grove, Sebastopol and Standing Pine. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...<.75IN