Oswego Elks Lodge To Host Beer, Spirit, Wine Tasting For Charity
OSWEGO – The Oswego Elks Lodge will be hosting a beer, spirit and wine tasting on Saturday, June 19 to benefit Elks Major Projects. The event begins at 4 p.m. with three time slots for tastings. Tastings will run from 4 – 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and 7 – 8 p.m. We will be featuring wines from Colloca and Fox Run wineries and spirits from Lock 1 Distillery in Phoenix. Eagle Beverage will be on hand with various beer selections.