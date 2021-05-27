Tired Of Your Weak Little Chainsaw? Just Add Nitromethane To The Tank – This Video Is Awesome

There are plenty of guys who hot rod chainsaws, right? There’s competitions around the country for saws that have all different types of engine swaps all the way up to V8 saws. This is not about that though, this is about taking a little saw that may not have the guts you want and waking it up with the greatest fuel known to man, nitromethane. The saw here is a little Stihl MS192T that has been unaltered outside of a carb swap to allow more air and fuel into the little two stroke engine. We’re guessing it is simply a carb off of a larger saw as it seems to fit into the “stock” cowling around the engine that was originally delivered with this sucker.