Weather Forecast For Morrow
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Morrow: Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;mp.newsbreakapp.com