Madisonville, TN

Madisonville Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Madisonville (TN) Weather Channel
Madisonville (TN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Madisonville: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night;

Madisonville (TN) Weather Channel

Madisonville (TN) Weather Channel

Mcminn County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McMinn, Meigs, Northwest Monroe, Rhea by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 08:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McMinn; Meigs; Northwest Monroe; Rhea SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN RHEA...MEIGS MCMINN AND NORTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 AM EDT At 1018 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Fairview to near Dayton. Movement was east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Athens, Dayton, Sweetwater, Madisonville, Decatur, Etowah, Englewood, Vonore, Greenback and Niota. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until noon EDT for east Tennessee. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for east Tennessee.
Monroe County, TNweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 10:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Monroe The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Blount County in east Tennessee Northern Monroe County in east Tennessee * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 1144 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Madisonville, Vonore, Citico Beach, Talassee, Tariffville, McGee Carson Peninsula, Fort Loudon State Park, Happy Valley, Cades Cove and Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Blount County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blount Smoky Mountains, Knox, Loudon, NW Blount by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 08:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blount Smoky Mountains; Knox; Loudon; NW Blount; Northwest Monroe SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LOUDON...CENTRAL KNOX...BLOUNT AND NORTHEASTERN MONROE COUNTIES UNTIL 1100 AM EDT At 1024 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Clinton to 8 miles southwest of Louisville to near Sweetwater. Movement was southeast at 50 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Knoxville, Maryville, Alcoa, Farragut, Louisville, Rockford, Eagleton Village, Vonore, Greenback and Friendsville. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for east Tennessee.