Dungeons & Dragons Director Explains Why Rege-Jean Page Is Perfect for Movie
The directors of the Dungeons & Dragons movie explained why they tapped Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page for a role in their upcoming blockbuster fantasy film. Earlier this week, Variety profiled Regé-Jean Page and his meteoric rise in Hollywood. The article covers everything from his decision to leave Bridgerton after one season to speculation over him becoming the next James Bond to his current work in the Dungeons & Dragons movie. While details about the movie are still being kept secret, Variety spoke to Dungeons & Dragons co-director John Francis Daley about Page's casting in the movie. Daley noted that he and co-director Jonathan Goldstein were impressed with Daley after watching him in Bridgerton and then set up a Zoom call with the actor. "He didn’t seem jaded from the onslaught of attention," Daley said of Page. "He’s a genuinely nice guy who has a keen awareness of the mechanics of stardom. He naturally exudes a sense of dignity and heroism that is fitting for the fantasy genre."comicbook.com