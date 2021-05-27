Dungeons & Dragons Director Explains Why Rege-Jean Page Is Perfect for Movie

Dungeons & Dragons: Van Richten’s Guide To Ravenloft. I have been a fan and participant in the dreadful misty lands of Ravenloft for over three decades and I can attest that in that time, adventures there have gotten both more terrifying as well as more exciting. As more and more additions are made to these miniature spots of shadow and dread, the supernatural planes become more tangible all the while still being ethereal in nature, such is the Plane of Shadows which, rumor has it, holds these horrible places. Take this book, Van Richten’s Guide To Ravenloft, for instance. It delves deeper into the Dark Powers that permeate these lands than anything ever has before. And although it holds a title that speaks to Strahd’s Ravenloft, there is so much more here. And better yet, information on how to not only explore these demi-planes, but also how to create your own. Read on brave adventurer, for the information and warnings you receive from Wizards Of The Coast might just save your life!