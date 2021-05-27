Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dungeons & Dragons Director Explains Why Rege-Jean Page Is Perfect for Movie

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe directors of the Dungeons & Dragons movie explained why they tapped Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page for a role in their upcoming blockbuster fantasy film. Earlier this week, Variety profiled Regé-Jean Page and his meteoric rise in Hollywood. The article covers everything from his decision to leave Bridgerton after one season to speculation over him becoming the next James Bond to his current work in the Dungeons & Dragons movie. While details about the movie are still being kept secret, Variety spoke to Dungeons & Dragons co-director John Francis Daley about Page's casting in the movie. Daley noted that he and co-director Jonathan Goldstein were impressed with Daley after watching him in Bridgerton and then set up a Zoom call with the actor. "He didn’t seem jaded from the onslaught of attention," Daley said of Page. "He’s a genuinely nice guy who has a keen awareness of the mechanics of stardom. He naturally exudes a sense of dignity and heroism that is fitting for the fantasy genre."

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophia Lillis
Person
Daisy Head
Person
John Francis Daley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rege#Film Characters#Film Star#Watching Characters#Film Adaptation#The Forgotten Realms#Page Dungeons Dragons#The Wells Cathedral#Imaginary Dragons#Heroic Characters#Live Action Adaptation#Scenes#Hollywood#Casting#Fantasy#Stardom#Watching People#Production
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Northern Ireland
News Break
Movies
Related
Video GamesComicBook

One of Dungeons & Dragons' Iconic Villains Gets an Intriguing New Status Quo

One of the most iconic villains of Ravenloft has a new status quo in Dungeons & Dragons, which could set up an intriguing new storyline or campaign arc. Wizards of the Coast just released Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft, a new campaign setting book that provides wholesale updates to the horror-themed world of Ravenloft. The book contains sections on over 30 different Domains of Dreads, shadowy demiplane prisons meant to torment specific souls known as Darklords. While the Darklords rule over their respective Domain of Dread, the Domains are twisted reflections of the Darklords' desires, forcing them into a never-ending cycle of dread and despair.
Books & LiteratureGeeksofdoom.com

Book Review: Dungeons & Dragons: Van Richten’s Guide To Ravenloft

Dungeons & Dragons: Van Richten’s Guide To Ravenloft. I have been a fan and participant in the dreadful misty lands of Ravenloft for over three decades and I can attest that in that time, adventures there have gotten both more terrifying as well as more exciting. As more and more additions are made to these miniature spots of shadow and dread, the supernatural planes become more tangible all the while still being ethereal in nature, such is the Plane of Shadows which, rumor has it, holds these horrible places. Take this book, Van Richten’s Guide To Ravenloft, for instance. It delves deeper into the Dark Powers that permeate these lands than anything ever has before. And although it holds a title that speaks to Strahd’s Ravenloft, there is so much more here. And better yet, information on how to not only explore these demi-planes, but also how to create your own. Read on brave adventurer, for the information and warnings you receive from Wizards Of The Coast might just save your life!
Video GamesComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Sets Up Big Changes to the Drow

Dungeons & Dragons seems to be poised to make major changes to one of its iconic creatures, likely in response to their problematic depiction in various novels and other canonical lore. Earlier today, Dungeons & Dragons released a new website celebrating the iconic drow ranger Drizzt Do'Urden as part of the brand's summer-long celebration of all things Drizzt. The website contains plenty of detail about Drizzt's origins, but it also notes one major change to D&D canon that relates to the drow culture that Drizzt ultimately abandoned. The website points out that while Drizzt grew up in a "cult of Lolth" (a well-known evil spider goddess tied to drow culture), there are two other entire cultures of drow who have no ties to Lolth whatsoever. These groups are known as the Lorendrow and the Aevendrow, both of whom live in remote cities far from Drizzt's home city of Menzoberranzan.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Spiral Director Explains Why Chris Rock’s Movie Doesn’t Have Iconic Saw Characters Like Jigsaw’s Puppet

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is the newest entry in the Saw film franchise, but as the title of the new movie implies, this one is more than a little bit different. If you were looking for a direct continuation of the previous films' serial killer soap opera, then Spiral isn't really what you're looking for, but that's very much by design, according to director Darren Lynn Bousman. He says he was looking to differentiate between Spiral and the rest of the Saw franchise.
Hobbieswegotthiscovered.com

Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Dungeons & Dragons Legendary Creature Cards

The summer months are shaping up to be jam-packed with content for Magic: The Gathering fans. Alongside a sequel to 2019’s mega-popular Modern Horizons, Wizards of the Coast is aiming to shake up the card game’s Standard format with its first-ever major crossover expansion. As the name suggests, Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms is a set themed around the classic tabletop RPG, replacing the annual ‘Core Set,’ which are often looked upon as some of the weakest additions to each yearly rotation. Whether this initiative will prove to be a turn for the books remains to be seen, of course, but early previews certainly have players eager to see more.
Video Gamesnerdist.com

Benedict Cumberbatch Narrates a Creepy DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Short

It’s going to be a Dark Elf Summer! Wizards of the Coast has announced a summer-long celebration of all things Drizzt Do’Urden. He’s one of the most iconic Dungeons & Dragons characters to ever grace the pages of countless books and D&D campaigns. The dour drow made his first appearance in R.A. Salvatore’s Forgotten Realms novels and he’s been stealing the hearts of D&D fans ever since.
Video GamesComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons' Evil Spider Goddess Gets a Major Redesign

Lolth, the iconic spider-goddess at the heart of Dungeons & Dragons' first adventure, has received a major redesign. Earlier this week, Wizards of the Coast revealed three new Magic: The Gathering cards from the upcoming "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" set as part of the launch of a summer-wide celebration of Drizzt Do'Urden, the iconic drow ranger and star of a longrunning series of novels by R.A. Salvatore. One of those cards featured Lolth, the famed spider goddess responsible for the corruption of some of the drow in Dungeons & Dragons lore. It's been a few years since we've seen Lolth appear in any sort of official artwork and artist Tyler Jacobson mentioned that he had the opportunity to do a major redesign of the character while working on the art for the card.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Phoebe Dynevor talks Rege-Jean Page's Bridgerton exit

Phoebe Dynevor has admitted Rege-Jean Page's 'Bridgerton' exit has been "a spanner" for the show but thinks it will be fine in the long term. Phoebe Dynevor has admitted Rege-Jean Page's 'Bridgerton' exit has been "a spanner" for the show. The 26-year-old actress had a "heads up" that her friend...
MoviesGeekTyrant

The DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Movie Will Be Set in The Forgotten Realm

We’ve got some new information to share with you regarding the Dungeons & Dragons movie that is being developed by writers and directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. Thanks to a recently released press release from Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast division we know the setting of the film.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

The DUNGEONS & DRAGONS TV Series Might Focus on the Drow Ranger Character Drizzt

A few months ago we learned that there was a live-action Dungeons & Dragons series in development, which is in addition to the film that is currently in production. The series is being written and developed by Derek Kolstad, the creator and writer behind the John Wick franchise. Now we have some information to share with you that might shed some light on the character that the series could focus on.
Moviesgeekgirlauthority.com

DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS Movie Adds Daisy Head to Cast List

It looks like the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons film is tapping another Netflix star with the addition of Daisy Head to the cast. We recently saw her in the highly popular series Shadow and Bone, where she played royal Tailor and Alina’s (Jessie Mei Li) confidante Genya Safin. Paramount and eOne’s still-untitled film adapts the Dungeons and Dragons world created by Wizards of the Coast.
Video GamesComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Adds Joe Manganiello to Voice Cast

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance has added Hollywood superstar Joe Manganiello to its voice cast. Earlier today, Tuque Studios released a new video clip from the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance showing off a clip of Utaar Kelvinson, the descendant of the legendary frost giant Kelvin. Utaar's voice might seem a bit familiar in the trailer, and that's because he's voiced by Justice League and True Blood actor Joe Manganiello. Shortly after Tuque Games posted the clip, Manganiello confirmed the news on his own Twitter account. You can check out the clip of Utaar below: