Daily Weather Forecast For Harriman

Effective: 2021-05-04 05:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Morgan; Roane THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN ANDERSON, SOUTHERN MORGAN AND NORTHERN ROANE COUNTIES At 717 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has fallen in the advisory area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding through the next hour. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Oak Ridge, Kingston, Rockwood, Wartburg, Oliver Springs, Midtown, Harriman, Oakdale, Dearmond, Coalfield, Petros, Frozen Head State Park and Pine Orchard.