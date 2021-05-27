Cancel
Harriman, TN

Daily Weather Forecast For Harriman

Harriman (TN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Harriman: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Harriman, TN
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Harriman, TN
Anderson County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Claiborne, Grainger, Knox, Morgan, Roane, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Claiborne; Grainger; Knox; Morgan; Roane; Union SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL MORGAN SOUTHEASTERN CLAIBORNE...KNOX...ANDERSON...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON NORTHEASTERN ROANE...UNION...GRAINGER AND NORTHWESTERN HAMBLEN COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM EDT At 600 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Harrogate to 8 miles southeast of Jacksboro to 6 miles southeast of Wartburg. Movement was east at 50 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Morristown, Clinton, Alcoa, Jefferson City, Maynardville, Rutledge, Farragut and Oliver Springs.
Roane County, TNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Roane by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 08:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Roane A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM EDT/915 AM CDT/ FOR NORTHEASTERN RHEA...NORTHEASTERN BLEDSOE AND ROANE COUNTIES At 1004 AM EDT/904 AM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wartburg to Rockwood to 9 miles northwest of Spring City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oak Ridge, Kingston, Rockwood, Fairview, Oliver Springs, Spring City, Midtown, Harriman, Stinging Fork Falls State Park and Eagle Furnace. This includes Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 341 and 358. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bledsoe County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bledsoe, Rhea, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bledsoe; Rhea; Roane A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM EDT/915 AM CDT/ FOR NORTHEASTERN RHEA...NORTHEASTERN BLEDSOE AND ROANE COUNTIES At 1004 AM EDT/904 AM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wartburg to Rockwood to 9 miles northwest of Spring City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oak Ridge, Kingston, Rockwood, Fairview, Oliver Springs, Spring City, Midtown, Harriman, Stinging Fork Falls State Park and Eagle Furnace. This includes Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 341 and 358. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Morgan County, TNweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Morgan, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 05:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Morgan; Roane THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN ANDERSON, SOUTHERN MORGAN AND NORTHERN ROANE COUNTIES At 717 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has fallen in the advisory area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding through the next hour. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Oak Ridge, Kingston, Rockwood, Wartburg, Oliver Springs, Midtown, Harriman, Oakdale, Dearmond, Coalfield, Petros, Frozen Head State Park and Pine Orchard.
Anderson County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bledsoe, Campbell, Morgan, Rhea, Roane, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 05:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Campbell; Morgan; Rhea; Roane; Scott SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MORGAN...NORTH CENTRAL RHEA NORTHEASTERN BLEDSOE...WEST CENTRAL ANDERSON...SOUTHWESTERN CAMPBELL...NORTHWESTERN ROANE AND SCOTT COUNTIES UNTIL 945 AM EDT/845 AM CDT/ At 904 AM EDT/804 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Great Meadows Campsites to 9 miles south of Jamestown to near Monterey. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Rockwood, Oneida, Wartburg, Huntsville, Helenwood, Harriman, Sunbright, Oakdale, Rugby and High Point. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until noon EDT/1100 AM CDT/ for east Tennessee.
Anderson County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Knox, Loudon, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 12:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Knox; Loudon; Roane SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LOUDON...KNOX SOUTH CENTRAL ANDERSON AND NORTHEASTERN ROANE COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM EDT At 102 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Oak Ridge, moving east at 50 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Clinton, Lenoir City, Alcoa, Farragut, Oliver Springs, Louisville, Halls and Bradbury.
Anderson County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Blount, Knox, Loudon, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anderson; Blount; Knox; Loudon; Roane The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Loudon County in east Tennessee Southern Knox County in east Tennessee Southwestern Anderson County in east Tennessee Northwestern Blount County in east Tennessee Roane County in east Tennessee * Until 1030 AM EDT. * At 1002 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Oliver Springs to near Kingston to near Fairview, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Maryville, Lenoir City, Alcoa, Kingston, Loudon, Farragut, Fairview and Oliver Springs. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 354 and 388. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 67 and 84. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH