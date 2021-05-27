Best men’s athletic socks

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you aren't ready to embrace going gray, just any old dye won't do—you need the best hair dye for men. And you need a plan. We’re all for confidently owning your grays, but, yes, it’s a lot easier said than done. They might appear far earlier than you would ever expect, or maybe the salt is peppering itself is coming on far faster than you’d like. Going gray—or rather, accepting it—takes time. And in the meantime, you might want to try some hair color to restore your hair color (or, heck, maybe a totally new one). That’s understandable. And, luckily, it’s pretty easy too.