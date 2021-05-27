Cancel
The Thistle & Shamrock: Small Matters

NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround the time of World Bee Day, we explore natural details in music with songs that celebrate the wildlife right under our noses and wild spaces on our doorsteps. Fiona Ritchie features artists including Flook, Marla Finish, Lilt, and Al Petteway and Amy White.

www.npr.org
Amy White
World Bee Day
Man returns Bob Dylan album to Ohio library 48 years late

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – As the saying goes, it’s better late than never. That couldn’t be more true for a Cleveland Heights native now living in San Francisco who recently returned a Bob Dylan album he borrowed in 1973 from the University Heights branch of Heights Libraries when he was in eighth grade.
