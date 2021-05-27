The Thistle & Shamrock: Small Matters

Almost immediately after it was founded in 1965, a series of increasingly momentous political conflicts and crises earned Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, Canada the nickname “Berkeley North.” In 1967, the dismissal of five teaching assistants nearly led to a student strike. The following year, 114 students were arrested after occupying the Administration Building in protest of the credit transfer policy. Then, in 1969, the Department of Political Science, Sociology, and Anthropology went on strike, leading to the unprecedented firing of that entire faculty and the dismantling of the department. During these chaotic years, the composer Phillip Werren quietly took to SFU’s electronic music studio at the Centre for Communications and the Arts to craft an overlooked classic, simply titled Electronic Music, that would capture the tension of the era.