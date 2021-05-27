Cancel
Carthage, MS

Weather Forecast For Carthage

Carthage (MS) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Carthage: Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Posted by
Carthage (MS) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Carthage — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CARTHAGE, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Carthage. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Posted by
Carthage (MS) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Carthage’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Carthage: Tuesday, May 4: Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;Wednesday, May 5: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;Thursday, May 6: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;Friday, May 7: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Leake County, MSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Leake by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Leake The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Leake County in central Mississippi * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 110 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Farmhaven, or 10 miles southwest of Carthage, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Carthage around 125 PM CDT. Renfroe around 140 PM CDT. Edinburg around 150 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Redwater. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central Mississippi. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Leake County, MSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Leake, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Leake; Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LEAKE AND EAST CENTRAL MADISON COUNTIES At 106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Farmhaven, or 12 miles southwest of Carthage, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Leake and east central Madison Counties. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central Mississippi. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Leake County, MSweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Leake; Neshoba; Newton; Scott The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Leake County in central Mississippi Northern Newton County in east central Mississippi Northeastern Scott County in central Mississippi Southern Neshoba County in east central Mississippi * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 319 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Madden, or near Prospect, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic storm will be near Prospect around 325 PM CDT. Dixon around 330 PM CDT. Neshoba and Stratton around 335 PM CDT. House, Little Rock and Bethsaida around 340 PM CDT. Herbert Springs and Duffee around 345 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Tucker, Walnut Grove, Sebastopol and Standing Pine. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...<.75IN
Attala County, MSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Attala, Leake, Madison, Rankin, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 14:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Attala; Leake; Madison; Rankin; Scott A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR WESTERN LEAKE...NORTHEASTERN RANKIN...SOUTHERN ATTALA NORTHWESTERN SCOTT AND EASTERN MADISON COUNTIES At 256 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Newport to near Farmhaven, moving east at 70 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. These severe storms will be near Kosciusko, Thomastown and Mcadams around 300 PM CDT. Smyrna and Singleton around 305 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Lena, Sallis and Redwater. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central Mississippi. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...80MPH
Attala County, MSweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Attala, Leake, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 20:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Attala; Leake; Madison A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LEAKE...WESTERN ATTALA AND NORTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTIES At 804 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Newport, or 11 miles southeast of Durant, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Thomastown around 810 PM CDT. Mcadams around 820 PM CDT. Kosciusko around 830 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Sallis. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN