Weather Forecast For Carthage

Effective: 2021-05-04 14:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Attala; Leake; Madison; Rankin; Scott A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR WESTERN LEAKE...NORTHEASTERN RANKIN...SOUTHERN ATTALA NORTHWESTERN SCOTT AND EASTERN MADISON COUNTIES At 256 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Newport to near Farmhaven, moving east at 70 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. These severe storms will be near Kosciusko, Thomastown and Mcadams around 300 PM CDT. Smyrna and Singleton around 305 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Lena, Sallis and Redwater. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central Mississippi. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...80MPH