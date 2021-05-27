Silver Springs Weather Forecast
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Silver Springs: Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;mp.newsbreakapp.com