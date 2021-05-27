Sun forecast for Huntingtown — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Effective: 2021-05-05 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calvert; Charles; St. Marys The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern St. Marys County in southern Maryland Southwestern Calvert County in southern Maryland Central Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 317 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Port Tobacco River, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include La Plata, Leonardtown, Sheridan Point, Greenwell State Park, Saint Leonard Creek, California, Golden Beach, Hollywood, Saint Leonard, Wicomico, Hughesville, Long Beach, Mechanicsville, Charlotte Hall, Clements, Chaptico, Sandgates, Sotterley, Bel Alton and Faulkner. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH