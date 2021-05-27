Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntingtown, MD

Sun forecast for Huntingtown — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Huntingtown (MD) Weather Channel
Huntingtown (MD) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HUNTINGTOWN, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Huntingtown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Huntingtown (MD) Weather Channel

Huntingtown (MD) Weather Channel

Huntingtown, MD
133
Followers
483
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntingtown, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Today#Sun Thursday#Rain Showers#Picnic#Nws Data#Risk Levels#Snacks#Face#Gathering Sizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Huntingtown, MDPosted by
Huntingtown (MD) Weather Channel

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Huntingtown

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Huntingtown: Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Monday, May 17: Chance Rain Showers; Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;
Calvert County, MDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calvert, Charles, St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calvert; Charles; St. Marys The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern St. Marys County in southern Maryland Southwestern Calvert County in southern Maryland Central Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 317 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Port Tobacco River, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include La Plata, Leonardtown, Sheridan Point, Greenwell State Park, Saint Leonard Creek, California, Golden Beach, Hollywood, Saint Leonard, Wicomico, Hughesville, Long Beach, Mechanicsville, Charlotte Hall, Clements, Chaptico, Sandgates, Sotterley, Bel Alton and Faulkner. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Calvert County, MDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calvert, St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 15:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calvert; St. Marys A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL ST. MARYS AND SOUTHWESTERN CALVERT COUNTIES At 341 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sheridan Point, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Leonardtown, Greenwell State Park, Saint Leonard Creek, Sheridan Point, California, Golden Beach, Hollywood, Saint Leonard, Long Beach, Mechanicsville, Clements, Morganza, Hillville, Sandgates, Sotterley, Tintop Hill, Oakville, Loveville and Helen. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH