Hartwell Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-03 15:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Target Area: Elbert; Hart The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Elbert County in northeastern Georgia Southeastern Hart County in northeastern Georgia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 427 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rainfall of 2 to 3 inches from thunderstorms over the past three hours. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area, with additional moderate to heavy rainfall likely to arrive from the west through 7 pm. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Elberton, Bowman, Middleton, Russell State Park, Lake Russell, Nancy Hart State Park, Lake Strom Thurmond, Bobby Brown State Park, Ruckersville, Sweet City, Fortsonia, Dewy Rose, Rock Branch, Nuberg, Rice Town and Vanna. Flooding is most likely along or near Little Dove Creek, Dove Creek, and tributaries to Falling Creek west of Elberton.