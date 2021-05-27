Cancel
Hartwell, GA

Hartwell Weather Forecast

Hartwell (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Hartwell: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Hartwell, GA
Sunday has sun for Hartwell — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HARTWELL, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hartwell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Get weather-ready — Hartwell’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hartwell: Sunday, May 9: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night; Monday, May 10: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 11: Chance Rain Showers; Wednesday, May 12: Chance Rain Showers;
Elbert County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING Gusty winds and low relative humidity will develop this afternoon across the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia. With little to no rainfall across the area the past several days, small fuels and brush will remain very dry and easily combustible. All of these conditions will lead to an increased risk of wildfires into the evening hours. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
Elbert County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Hart by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 03:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Hart A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL ELBERT SOUTHEASTERN HART...WESTERN LAURENS...SOUTHEASTERN GREENVILLE SOUTHEASTERN ANDERSON...CENTRAL ABBEVILLE AND NORTHERN GREENWOOD COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM EDT At 304 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Hartwell, moving east at 55 mph. Locations to be impacted include Hartwell, Abbeville, Greenwood, Belton, Honea Path, Ware Shoals, Due West, Iva, Lake Secession and Cross Hill. Wind gusts up to 55 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.
Elbert County, GAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elbert, Hart by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 15:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Target Area: Elbert; Hart The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Elbert County in northeastern Georgia Southeastern Hart County in northeastern Georgia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 427 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rainfall of 2 to 3 inches from thunderstorms over the past three hours. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area, with additional moderate to heavy rainfall likely to arrive from the west through 7 pm. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Elberton, Bowman, Middleton, Russell State Park, Lake Russell, Nancy Hart State Park, Lake Strom Thurmond, Bobby Brown State Park, Ruckersville, Sweet City, Fortsonia, Dewy Rose, Rock Branch, Nuberg, Rice Town and Vanna. Flooding is most likely along or near Little Dove Creek, Dove Creek, and tributaries to Falling Creek west of Elberton.