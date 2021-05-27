Inwood Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-03 17:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Frederick County in northwestern Virginia Central Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia Southern Berkeley County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Inwood, or 9 miles southeast of Greenwood, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Charles Town, Ranson, Inwood, Kearneysville, Corporation Of Ranson, Shenandoah Junction, Middleway, Glengary, Gerrardstown, Vanville, Ridgeway, Bunker Hill, Halltown and Millville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH