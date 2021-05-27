Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hardeeville, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hardeeville

Posted by 
Hardeeville (SC) Weather Channel
Hardeeville (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Hardeeville: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Hardeeville (SC) Weather Channel

Hardeeville (SC) Weather Channel

Hardeeville, SC
116
Followers
485
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hardeeville, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hardeeville, SCPosted by
Hardeeville (SC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(HARDEEVILLE, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hardeeville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Allendale County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allendale, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Allendale; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING Relative humidity values are expected to be in the 25 to 30 percent range across much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia into the early evening. At the same time south winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with gusts around 25 mph. The combination of the low relative humidity, the elevated winds, and marginal fuel moisture will result in an increased fire danger today across much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. This includes locations such as the Francis Marion National Forest, the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge and Fort Stewart areas. It also includes, but is not limited to communities in and near Moncks Corner, Summerville, Walterboro, Statesboro and Hinesville.