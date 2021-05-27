Cancel
Othello, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Othello

Othello (WA) Weather Channel
Othello (WA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Othello: Thursday, May 27: Patchy blowing dust in the day; while patchy blowing dust then mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Adams County, WAweather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Moses Lake Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 14:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Upper Columbia Basin BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Areas of visibility between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust mainly along the I 90 corridor. Areas next to plowed fields could see visibility less than a quarter of mile. * WHERE...Quincy, Wilbur, Othello, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Ritzville, and Odessa. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.