Lugoff is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm has a history of producing 65 mph winds at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport! For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Wateree move away from the water and take shelter! Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Kershaw; Lancaster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL FAIRFIELD...SOUTHWESTERN LANCASTER...EASTERN NEWBERRY NORTHERN RICHLAND AND SOUTHWESTERN KERSHAW COUNTIES At 430 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Fairfield County Airport to Villages at Sandhill, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Columbia, Forest Acres, Camden, Winnsboro, Lake Wateree Dam, Dentsville, Arcadia Lakes, Lugoff, Fairfield County Airport, Villages at Sandhill, Jenkinsville, Liberty Hill, Elgin, Killian, Woodfield, Sesquicentennial State Park, Lake Carolina, Longtown, Fort Jackson and Goodale State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 70 and 102. Interstate 77 between mile markers 13 and 46. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH