Starke, FL

Starke Daily Weather Forecast

Starke (FL) Weather Channel
Starke (FL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Starke: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

Starke, FL
Starke (FL) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Starke

(STARKE, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Starke. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Starke (FL) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Starke's 4-day outlook

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Starke: Sunday, May 9: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 10: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 11: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 12: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Bradford; Union SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BRADFORD AND CENTRAL UNION COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM EDT * At 427 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Worthington Springs, or over Worthington Spring, moving east at 15 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Starke, Lake Butler, Raiford, Worthington Spring, Worthington Springs, Groves, Beasley, New River, Sampson and Hampton.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Western Alachua, Western Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Bradford; Eastern Alachua; Western Alachua; Western Putnam SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BRADFORD SOUTHEASTERN ALACHUA AND WEST CENTRAL PUTNAM COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM EDT * At 229 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near University Of Florida, or near Gainesville, moving east at 20 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Gainesville, Interlachen, Melrose, Hawthorne, University Of Florida, Rochelle, Melrose Landing, Orange Heights, Gainesville Airport and Newnans Lake.
Starke (FL) Weather Channel

Starke weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Starke: Tuesday, May 4: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;Wednesday, May 5: Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;Thursday, May 6: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;Friday, May 7: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;