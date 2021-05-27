Weather Forecast For Lincoln

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Calhoun; Etowah; St. Clair; Talladega The National Weather Service in Birmingham has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for St. Clair County in central Alabama Calhoun County in east central Alabama Northeastern Talladega County in east central Alabama Southeastern Etowah County in northeastern Alabama * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 156 PM CDT, Emergency Management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Anniston, Oxford, Pell City, Jacksonville, Leeds, Moody, Rainbow City, Piedmont, Springville, Odenville, West End-Cobb Town, Saks, Cobb Town, Fort McClellan, Lincoln, Glencoe, Margaret, Argo, Weaver and Ashville. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED