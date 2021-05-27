Cancel
Lincoln, AL

Weather Forecast For Lincoln

Lincoln (AL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Lincoln: Thursday, May 27: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Lincoln, AL
Lincoln, ALPosted by
Lincoln (AL) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Lincoln’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lincoln: Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;
Lincoln, ALPosted by
Lincoln (AL) Weather Channel

Friday sun alert in Lincoln — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LINCOLN, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Lincoln, ALPosted by
Lincoln (AL) Weather Channel

Lincoln is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(LINCOLN, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Chilton County, ALweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chilton, Coosa, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chilton; Coosa; Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Coosa River At Logan Martin Dam affecting Coosa, Chilton, Shelby, Talladega and St. Clair Counties. .Flooding continues on the Coosa River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by this evening, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Coosa River At Logan Martin Dam. * Until Saturday evening. * At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 468.1 feet. * Flood stage is 467.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 464.2 feet Wednesday morning.
Talladega County, ALweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 20:10:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Talladega The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flood Warning for urban areas and small streams in Southern Shelby County in central Alabama Talladega County in east central Alabama * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 722 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Alabaster, Oxford, Talladega, Sylacauga, Pell City, Calera, Montevallo, Childersburg, Columbiana, Wilsonville, Talladega Springs, Lincoln, Riverside, Vincent, Harpersville, Munford, Wilton, Oak Grove, Waldo and Bon Air. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Shelby County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Shelby, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Shelby; Talladega The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Shelby County in central Alabama Clay County in east central Alabama Cleburne County in east central Alabama Randolph County in east central Alabama Talladega County in east central Alabama * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 254 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Alabaster, Oxford, Talladega, Sylacauga, Calera, Montevallo, Roanoke, Childersburg, Columbiana, Heflin, Lineville, Ashland, Wilsonville, Wedowee, Talladega Springs, Lake Wedowee, Vincent, Harpersville, Munford and Wadley. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Talladega County, ALAnniston Star

Local weather: 'There is a lot of flooding all around'

With inclement weather striking much of Central Alabama on Tuesday, local officials are looking at the impact of the storms. St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Patrice Kurzejeski said her county had experienced large scale flooding by 4 p.m. Tuesday. “There is a lot of flooding all around,” she...
Calhoun County, ALweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, St. Clair, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central, northeastern and east central Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; St. Clair; Talladega The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Talladega County in east central Alabama Western Calhoun County in east central Alabama Central St. Clair County in central Alabama * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1214 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Altoona to Leeds, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Anniston, Oxford, Pell City, Rainbow City, Cobb Town, West End-Cobb Town, Saks, Lincoln, Glencoe, Weaver, Ashville, Riverside, Ragland, Munford, Ohatchee, Steele, Hobson City, Talladega Superspeedway, Anniston Regional Airport and Blue Mountain. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Calhoun County, ALAnniston Star

Calhoun County area drenched by storm

Heavy rain produced flooding in some parts of Calhoun County Tuesday, but the area avoided the more violent weather threats forecast for the day. Parts of Saks and Anniston were among the locations where flooding was reported by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Calhoun County Emergency according to Management Agency spokeswoman Tiffany De Boer. There were also reports of cars half-submerged in Alexandria near Post Oak Road, De Boer said.
Shelby County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN TALLADEGA...EAST CENTRAL SHELBY AND SOUTH CENTRAL ST. CLAIR COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 346 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Vincent to near Sycamore. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Talladega, Sylacauga, Pell City, Childersburg, Wilsonville, Vincent, Harpersville, Waldo, Alpine Bay Resort, Winterboro, Alpine, Logan Martin Lake, Sycamore, Coosa Island, Logan Martin Dam, Country Club Estates, Gantts Quarry, Varnons, Gaston Steam Plant and Mignon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and east central Alabama.
Calhoun County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Etowah, St. Clair, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Calhoun; Etowah; St. Clair; Talladega The National Weather Service in Birmingham has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for St. Clair County in central Alabama Calhoun County in east central Alabama Northeastern Talladega County in east central Alabama Southeastern Etowah County in northeastern Alabama * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 156 PM CDT, Emergency Management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Anniston, Oxford, Pell City, Jacksonville, Leeds, Moody, Rainbow City, Piedmont, Springville, Odenville, West End-Cobb Town, Saks, Cobb Town, Fort McClellan, Lincoln, Glencoe, Margaret, Argo, Weaver and Ashville. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Clay County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clay; Cleburne; Randolph; Talladega The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Shelby County in central Alabama Clay County in east central Alabama Cleburne County in east central Alabama Randolph County in east central Alabama Talladega County in east central Alabama * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 254 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Alabaster, Oxford, Talladega, Sylacauga, Calera, Montevallo, Roanoke, Childersburg, Columbiana, Heflin, Lineville, Ashland, Wilsonville, Wedowee, Talladega Springs, Lake Wedowee, Vincent, Harpersville, Munford and Wadley. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Calhoun County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calhoun; Clay; Cleburne; Talladega SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN TALLADEGA SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN...SOUTHWESTERN CLEBURNE AND NORTH CENTRAL CLAY COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM CDT At 425 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Munford, or 9 miles east of Talladega, moving northeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Anniston, Oxford, Heflin, Cobb Town, West End-Cobb Town, Saks, Lincoln, Munford, Hobson City, Talladega Superspeedway, Anniston Regional Airport, Blue Mountain, Talladega Municipal Airport, Grant Town, Oxford Lake, Bynum, Mount Cheaha, Choccolocco, Camp Mac and Ironaton. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for east central Alabama.